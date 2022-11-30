Slowing inflation may start prompting European Central Bank rethink on rates

Isabel Schnabel is an executive board member of the European Central Bank. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Germany followed Spain and Belgium in reporting slower inflation, offering ammunition to those who want the European Central Bank to ease the pace of interest-rate increases.

Consumer prices in Europe’s largest economy rose 11.3pc from a year earlier in November, down from October’s 11.6pc jump, the statistics office said, citing factors including energy costs for the deceleration.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected an advance of 11.3pc.

In Spain, inflation abated for a fourth month and by more than anticipated, driven by declines in electricity and fuel costs, though a gauge of underlying prices quickened. The headline number in Belgium, meanwhile, slowed to 10.6pc.

Inflation data for the 19-nation euro zone are due on Wednesday, with economists also estimating a slight moderation.

That reading will be crucial as ECB officials weigh a third straight 75 basis-point hike in borrowing costs or a smaller half-point move before a likely recession.

Some officials already favoured a more modest increment in October, according to an account of that meeting, and their voices may get louder if price growth looks to be receding.

Others are less convinced. ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that she would be “surprised” if record euro-area price gains have peaked, while Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said recently that it may be too early to slow the rate hikes.

Cooling headline inflation may prompt officials to put a greater emphasis on the core gauge in determining whether a turning point has been reached. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday that the underlying measure is “the signal we have to keep following”.

Natural gas costs will be key to determining the inflation path in Germany, which relied heavily on Russia as a supplier before the war in Ukraine.

The government is now rushing to find other sources.