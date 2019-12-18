Slowdown in sales prompts stock slump at Unilever

Shares in Unilever slumped after chief executive Alan Jope backed away from his predecessor's growth targets as consumers around the world snubbed mainstream brands.

The maker of Ben and Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap said sales gains will be slightly below guidance for 2019 and in the lower half of its expected range in 2020.

The stock fell as much as 6.6pc in Amsterdam yesterday, the steepest one-day decline in almost three years. Analysts at RBC Europe said the new outlook implies fourth-quarter growth will be the Anglo-Dutch company's weakest for more than a decade.

The forecast cut undermines Mr Jope's aim of showing that companies which emphasise social purposes can outperform rivals which don't.

