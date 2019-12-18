Slowdown in sales prompts stock slump at Unilever
Shares in Unilever slumped after chief executive Alan Jope backed away from his predecessor's growth targets as consumers around the world snubbed mainstream brands.
The maker of Ben and Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap said sales gains will be slightly below guidance for 2019 and in the lower half of its expected range in 2020.
The stock fell as much as 6.6pc in Amsterdam yesterday, the steepest one-day decline in almost three years. Analysts at RBC Europe said the new outlook implies fourth-quarter growth will be the Anglo-Dutch company's weakest for more than a decade.
The forecast cut undermines Mr Jope's aim of showing that companies which emphasise social purposes can outperform rivals which don't.
Unilever has targeted annual growth of 3pc to 5pc since Mr Jope's predecessor, Paul Polman, fended off a takeover bid from Kraft Heinz in 2017.
Mr Jope, who took over earlier this year, maintained Polman's goals. Reaching them has become tougher as Unilever struggles to keep up with shoppers shifting from mass-market brands to niche products and retailers' private labels, while rivals pull ahead.
While Unilever has bought the likes of Tatcha creams and Graze snacks while selling its margarine business, Nestle has moved aggressively to shed slower-growing operations under CEO Mark Schneider and Procter & Gamble raised its full-year sales forecast in October.
Unilever needs "to make sharper decisions around its portfolio," Martin Deboo, an analyst at Jefferies, said, calling it a "problem we expect to be slow to fix."
The slowdown follows a changing of the guard at Unilever. After Jope succeeded Polman, chairman Marijn Dekkers announced last month that he was making way for Danish businessman Nils Andersen.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent