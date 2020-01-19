Sliding pound raises prospect of UK rate cut
The pound is sliding as souring economic data raises the prospect of an interest rate cut as soon as this month.
Deutsche Bank says that may just be the start of a longer easing cycle that piles extra pressure on the UK currency.
Not only does George Saravelos, the bank's London-based global head of currency research, see a decline in borrowing costs in January, he thinks policymakers may opt for a drop in March too, and then possibly begin quantitative easing.
"Even if you get some election bounce, we don't think it's going to be sustained and the risk is the Bank of England has to do Q-eternity," he told Bloomberg. In 2015, he was part of a team that forecast correctly that the pound would drop to its weakest level since 1985 in the following years.
Sterling extended its decline against the dollar to as much as 0.4pc after his comments, exacerbating a sell-off that was triggered by an unexpected plunge in UK retail sales. The data increased bets the BoE may lower borrowing costs this month, with money markets pricing in a more than 70pc chance of a cut on January 30, up from 62pc on Thursday.
Traders had been speculating that the central bank would ease rates at Mark Carney's last Monetary Policy Committee meeting as BoE governor after a flurry of dovish comments from policymakers and a series of disappointing economic data releases.
That, coupled with fears of a chaotic divorce from the European Union, has overshadowed euphoria from the Conservatives' election victory in December and weighed on the pound this year.
Mr Saravelos said the pound appears overpriced and should be trading closer to 87 or 88 pence per euro, compared with about 85 pence on Friday. He added that the bank was negative on sterling.
"The economy is in recession, the data so far is pointing in that direction," Mr Saravelos said.
Bloomberg
