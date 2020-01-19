Sliding pound raises prospect of UK rate cut

The pound is sliding as souring economic data raises the prospect of an interest rate cut as soon as this month.

Deutsche Bank says that may just be the start of a longer easing cycle that piles extra pressure on the UK currency.

Not only does George Saravelos, the bank's London-based global head of currency research, see a decline in borrowing costs in January, he thinks policymakers may opt for a drop in March too, and then possibly begin quantitative easing.

"Even if you get some election bounce, we don't think it's going to be sustained and the risk is the Bank of England has to do Q-eternity," he told Bloomberg. In 2015, he was part of a team that forecast correctly that the pound would drop to its weakest level since 1985 in the following years.

