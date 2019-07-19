Slam dunk: Orreco nets multi-year deal with the NBPA

Orreco uses cutting-edge technology and science to improve elite athletes' performances, optimise training regimes, predict injury and speed recovery.

The company will provide expert consultancy to the athletic organisation.

The goal is to keep more players on the basketball court throughout the season by reducing the number of games lost due to illness.

Orreco already counts NBA teams the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks, as well as English Premier League side Newcastle United and elite sports organisations such as USA Swimming, as clients.

Its female athlete consultancy group also recently worked with the United States women's World Cup-winning soccer team.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Irish Sport is partnering with specialist bank Investec to undertake research looking at the economic value and impact of sport in Ireland.

As an industry, sport is believed to be worth more than €2.4bn to the Exchequer, providing over 40,000 jobs.

The report is due to be published in September.

Irish Independent