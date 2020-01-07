Business World

Sky's the limit: JetBlue on course to be America's first major carbon-neutral carrier

JetBlue Airways has said it will become the first large US airline to offset emissions from all of its domestic flights, aiming to be carbon-neutral by July, as pressure grows on the industry from climate change activists.

It will also begin using sustainable aviation fuel on its flights from San Francisco International Airport.

JetBlue declined to disclose the cost of the offset programme.

The airline produces about eight million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year and is working on a plan to compensate for international flights, said Sophia Mendelsohn, head of sustainability.

