Sky's the limit: JetBlue on course to be America's first major carbon-neutral carrier

Independent.ie

JetBlue Airways has said it will become the first large US airline to offset emissions from all of its domestic flights, aiming to be carbon-neutral by July, as pressure grows on the industry from climate change activists.

