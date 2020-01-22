Sky-high demand: Airbus to boost A321 production

Airbus is to add a new assembly line at its base in Toulouse, France, to boost production of the fast-selling A321neo narrow-body jet.

The facility will open by mid-2022 on the site of Airbus's A380 super-jumbo line, which will be vacated as the double-decker ends production.

The European plane maker has faced an order frenzy after offering 'stretch' versions of the A321, featuring a higher capacity and increased range.

The production move comes as Boeing's rival 737 Max model remains grounded after two fatal crashes.

Airbus chief operating officer Michael Schoellhorn said the company was "enjoying an unprecedented high demand" for the A320 family, especially the A321's long-range LR and extra long-range XLR variants.

The new production site will add to A321 lines in Hamburg, Germany, and Mobile, Alabama. Overall narrow-body capacity will not immediately be increased as an existing A320 line in Toulouse is shuttered for modernisation.

The firm makes 60 narrow-body planes a month and plans to lift that to 63 in 2021.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent