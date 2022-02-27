| 8.9°C Dublin

Since we’ve entrusted Irish energy security to the Kremlin, we probably now need a nuclear option

Dan White

Engineers in Russia inspect a segment of the Nordstream 2 pipeline. File picture by Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Engineers in Russia inspect a segment of the Nordstream 2 pipeline. File picture by Anton Vaganov/Reuters

The ripple effects from Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine are only just beginning to be felt. But what could it possibly mean for us, 3,000km away on the other side of the European continent?

Quite a lot actually.

