Since we’ve entrusted Irish energy security to the Kremlin, we probably now need a nuclear option

The ripple effects from Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine are only just beginning to be felt. But what could it possibly mean for us, 3,000km away on the other side of the European continent?

Quite a lot actually.

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer – and more importantly for us in this country, the planet’s third largest natural-gas producer.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan, which was published last November, mandates a 51pc cut in Irish greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and the total elimination of emissions by 2050. Electricity generation is to reduce its emissions by between 62pc and 81pc by 2030.

Achieving these challenging targets has been made even more difficult by last week’s shocking developments.

As we transition from fossil fuels, renewables – mainly wind and solar – are supposed to pick up most of the slack. But not all. After all, what is one supposed to do for a cup of tea if the wind drops or the sun goes down?

To keep the lights on when renewables occasionally fail to deliver we need a certain amount of what the engineers call baseload generating capacity, which we can rely upon to produce electricity 24/7.

Ireland has chosen to rely on natural gas for our baseload generating capacity. In 2020, a total of 57pc of our electricity came from natural gas, 22pc was from wind, and 7.5pc from other renewables and waste.

While natural gas produces about half the emissions of hydrocarbons such as oil and coal, the scheduled closure of the coal-fired Moneypoint station in 2025, along with the closure of the peat-fired stations in 2020, means that we will still be depending on natural gas to produce at least a fifth of our electricity in 2030.

And what happens then? Even if the Climate Action Plan targets are achieved on schedule by 2030, how do we get to zero emissions by 2050?

Future planning for our electricity needs has been compromised by a refusal to ask the hard questions and a large dollop of wishful thinking. Is it too much to hope that Putin’s aggression in Ukraine will trigger a long-overdue outbreak of realism? One can only hope.

At present, most of our natural gas – about 60pc – comes from the Corrib field off the Mayo coast. However, this will be exhausted within a decade leaving us reliant on North Sea and Russian supplies.

With Putin having already manipulated gas prices before his invasion of Ukraine, and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany having been put on ice for the foreseeable future, is it wise for us to be entrusting our energy security to the tyrant in the Kremlin?

Matters haven’t been helped by the Government’s apparent unwillingness to facilitate the importation of non-Russian gas. Plans to develop gas storage facilities in the Shannon estuary and the disused Kinsale gas field have had to be put on hold, pending the results of an “energy security review” announced by the Minister for Environment, Climate Action and Communications, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, last May.

This inclination by the Minister to put potentially awkward issues on the méar fada isn’t confined to natural-gas imports.

Speaking in the Senate last June on the Climate Action Bill, Ryan said that “we should look at the nuclear option”.

He then went on to say that: “I would not rule out anything, because the climate crisis is so severe. We must look at every option.”

However, such was the ferocity of the response – and not just from his own party – to the Minister’s apparently unscripted remarks, that he has maintained strict radio silence on the subject ever since.

The nuclear option is strictly verboten in Irish political discourse. In 1999 our politicians legally prohibited the generation of electricity by nuclear fission – though the ban doesn’t apply to nuclear-generated electricity, about 1pc of our total consumption, imported through the interconnector.

That is not a tenable position if we are serious about getting anywhere close to zero emissions by 2050. Other countries are embracing nuclear power as part of their strategies to cut emissions. France recently announced plans for up to 14 new nuclear power plants by 2050.

The European Commission is also rehabilitating nuclear power, recently announcing plans to categorise it as ‘green’ energy.

With exquisite timing, Engineers Ireland hosted a webinar for its members last Tuesday by 18FOR0 – a group of engineers committed to stimulating a debate on the subject of nuclear power in Ireland. 18FOR0 reckons that it is only by using nuclear to generate 18pc of our electricity (basically replacing gas) that we will be able to get to zero emissions by 2050.

If the decision to go ahead was made now, this could happen as soon as 2037 – and would reduce our emissions by a cumulative 36 million tons by mid-century.

But what about the cost? The nuclear industry has a well-documented history of under-estimating the cost of building new stations and decommissioning old ones. 18FOR0 believes that this risk can be minimised by building up to six 300MW small modular reactors (SMRs) at a cost of $1bn each, rather than one mega-reactor.

“After 2030 there is no plan. Eamon Ryan should open up a debate on nuclear,” says 18FOR0 director Jerry Waugh.