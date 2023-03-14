Silicon Valley Bank fears hit stocks for second day as investors flee risk

SWIFT action by American financial authorities to contain the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week failed to calm global equity markets as intended on Monday.

Bank shares were particularly exposed to losses as investors reassessed how interest rate increases would affect the sector and the wider economy.

AIB and Bank of Ireland lost significant value for the second session in a row, falling 7.32pc and 6.56pc respectively on Monday as selling pressure intensified.

The negative turn in sentiment followed very strong annual results and outlooks from both banks last week, as they pledged to distribute hundreds of millions in surplus capital to shareholders this year.

But now investors are looking at how higher costs and heretofore unseen risks might be a drag on profits and valuations.

“Investors are now more cognisant of the risks to banks of higher interest rates,” said Goodbody chief investment officer Bernard Swords in guidance to the stockbroker’s wealth private clients.

“Counterparty credit risk may be more heavily scrutinised. Higher liquidity requirements will likely mean higher deposit and wholesale funding costs for banks. Longer term there could be further bank industry disintermediation, which carries other risks.”

European finance ministers and the EU’s economics commissioner played down the contagion risk of the collapse of SVB while European bank shares saw their biggest rout since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Pan-European Stoxx banking index was down 5.38pc after being down more than 6pc earlier in the day, extending Friday’s losses when it shed 3.8pc.

Over two days, it lost nearly 9pc, after being down as much as 10.4pc in afternoon trade and hitting its lowest level since early January.

At the start of a Eurogroup finance ministers meeting in Brussels, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on markets to “calm down” and European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said he did not see a risk of contagion for European banks following SVB’s collapse.

“There is a possibility of indirect contagion, but at the moment we do not see this as a specific risk,” Mr Gentiloni said.

US president Joe Biden pledged to do “whatever is needed” to stabilise the banking system as regulators closed Signature Bank.

Mr Biden’s efforts to reassure markets and depositors came after emergency measures by the US to guarantee deposits at both banks failed to dispel investor worries about potential contagion to other lenders worldwide. Regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank.

Shares in First Republic Bank tumbled by as much as 76.6pc despite news it had secured fresh financing, while Western Alliance Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp fell by 82.5pc and 53pc, respectively. Trading in the stocks was halted several times due to volatility.

HSBC, the new owner of Silicon Valley Bank’s UK unit, plans to inject £2bn (€2.3bn) of liquidity into the division.

Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn and Ian Stuart, the head of HSBC UK, told London tech investors that the bank would commit billions of pounds to ensure business-as-usual at SVB UK.

HSBC’s UK-based ring-fenced subsidiary bought the unit for £1, according to a statement. It said the deal will be funded from existing resources.

Additional reporting, Reuters and Bloomberg