Silicon Valley Bank failed the test when communications really mattered to stakeholders

John Keilthy

Silicon Valley Bank customers quickly rushed to withdraw funds. Photo: Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images Expand

Silicon Valley Bank customers quickly rushed to withdraw funds. Photo: Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The rapid demise of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has triggered global bank fears and provides a test case for how not to communicate in a crisis.

As a bank, SVB focussed its efforts on supporting the startup community in Silicon Valley, the epicentre of the venture capital industry worldwide. It provided funding to fledging tech companies with potentially good business ideas, but little or no finance. It lent to founders and investors alike and majored on developing close personal relationships with its clients and a wider circle of connected parties.

