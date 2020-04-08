'Significant' panic buying saw sales jump 30pc at Tesco

Tesco has said that "significant panic buying" in recent weeks cleared its supply chain of certain items, with sales jumping by around 30pc.

The supermarket giant said supply has now stabilised across the group and "more normal sales volumes are being experienced".

It added that the company has recruited 45,000 more staff members in a bid to cope with soaring demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Lewis, chief executive of Tesco, said: "Covid-19 has shown how critical the food supply chain is to the UK and I'm very proud of the way Tesco, as indeed the whole UK food industry, has stepped forward.

"In this time of crisis we have focused on four things; food for all, safety for everyone, supporting our colleagues and supporting our communities.

"Initial panic buying has subsided and service levels are returning to normal.

"There are significant extra costs in feeding the nation at the moment but these are partially offset by the UK business rates relief."

