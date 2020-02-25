Shrinking exports drag on German GDP growth

Shrinking exports held back German economic activity in the fourth quarter of last year, detailed data showed yesterday, confirming that Europe's largest economy was stagnating even before the coronavirus outbreak began.

Germany's export-dependent manufacturers are being hit by a slowing world economy and increased business uncertainty, linked to tariff disputes and Britain's exit from the European Union.

The Federal Statistics Office said exports fell by 0.2pc in the fourth quarter from the third, which meant that net trade took off 0.6 percentage points from gross domestic product growth.

The trade outlook remains clouded as the coronavirus epidemic is adding another risk, Ifo president Clemens Fuest said. The Ifo index for export expectations fell in February, with car companies among the most pessimistic, Mr Fuest added.

Gross investment - which includes construction - rose by 2.9pc in the last quarter of the year, adding 0.6 percentage points to growth, the statistics office said.

State consumption added 0.1 percentage points to growth while private consumption, which has been a key pillar of support recently, made no contribution.

The statistics office confirmed that the German economy grew by 0.6pc last year, the weakest expansion rate since the eurozone debt crisis in 2013.

For 2020, the government expects growth to pick up to 1.1pc, helped mainly by a higher number of working days in a leap year.

Adjusted for calendar effects, Berlin now predicts 0.7pc growth.

Andrew Kenningham, an analyst from Capital Economics, said the German economy would continue to stagnate during the first half of this year, as global demand would remain weak and domestic investment was likely to decrease.

The impact of the coronavirus on the German economy through disrupted supply chains or lower demand levels from China had been small so far, Mr Kenningham highlighted.

He added: "But the longer the disruption in China continues, the greater the risks.

"And the possibility of the virus spreading in Europe poses a new downside risk."

China is Germany's most important trading partner, with car makers being especially dependent on both Chinese supply chains and demand from customers in China.

Reuters

Irish Independent