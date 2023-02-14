| 6.6°C Dublin

Ship firm Maersk sues for losses incurred during the 2021 Suez Canal blockage by Ever Given container ship

Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Photo: AP Expand

Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Photo: AP

Shipping group Maersk said yesterday it had filed a lawsuit against the owner and operator of container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in 2021, claiming compensation for delays caused by the incident.

The Danish company did not disclose the size of the claim or when it was filed. The news was first reported by ShippingWatch.

