Ship firm Maersk sues for losses incurred during the 2021 Suez Canal blockage by Ever Given container ship

Shipping group Maersk said yesterday it had filed a lawsuit against the owner and operator of container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in 2021, claiming compensation for delays caused by the incident.

The Danish company did not disclose the size of the claim or when it was filed. The news was first reported by ShippingWatch.

“Maersk has raised a claim against Evergreen, the ship’s owners and the technical manager at the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court, because Maersk suffered losses in connection with Ever Given’s blocking of the Suez Canal,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds for six days in March 2021, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

The ship is chartered by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen from Japan’s Shoei Kisen, which owns the ship.

Evergreen could not immediately be reached for comment. Shoei Kisen declined to comment.

The 2021 incident sparked a global media storm. Roughly 15pc of world trade is shipped via the Suez Canal so the disruption had a significant knock on effect on global supply chains which at the time were already significantly impacted by Covid.

The result halted marine traffic in both directions on the canal.

The principal causes were high winds and a sand storm that reduced visibility and rendered the ship unable to keep a straight course through the channel, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) at the time. As the incident happened, stormy weather was buffeting Egypt, forcing the closure of several Mediterranean and Red Sea ports.

Maersk is one of the world’s biggest ship firms.