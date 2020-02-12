Shifting gear: Daimler cuts its dividend to fund switch to electric vehicles

| 1.5°C Dublin
Carmaker Daimler AG has slashed its dividend to the lowest since the financial crisis and promised deeper cost cuts as CEO Ola Kallenius frees up cash this year to electrify its vehicle lineup.
Kallenius, who has struggled to make headway on a restructuring push in his first nine months on the job, vowed to deliver "significantly" higher profit this year than last, by squeezing out costs and capping investments.
Daimler now faces rising competition from Tesla, which plans to build a Berlin factory.
Bloomberg