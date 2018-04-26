Shell posts highest quarterly profit for at least three years due to resurgent oil prices

Independent.ie

Royal Dutch Shell has posted its highest quarterly profit for at least three years thanks to resurgent oil prices.

https://www.independent.ie/business/world/shell-posts-highest-quarterly-profit-for-at-least-three-years-due-to-resurgent-oil-prices-36846580.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/article36369710.ece/8ae51/AUTOCROP/h342/2017-05-17_bus_31215401_I1.JPG