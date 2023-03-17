| 12.2°C Dublin

Shares up after First Republic aid spurs Wall Street rally

A view of the Park Avenue location of the First Republic Bank, in New York City, US, March 10, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/David Delgado. Expand

Caoimhe Gordon and Elaine Kurtenbach

Markets advanced Friday in Europe and Asia, tracking a rally on Wall Street after a group of big banks offered a lifeline to First Republic Bank, the latest U.S. lender in the spotlight for troubles in the banking industry.

Shares of Irish banks were up slightly on Friday after First Republic secured a $30bn lifeline from major banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Truist. 

