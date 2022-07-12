Shares tumble and the euro edges ever closer to parity with the US dollar

STOCK prices fell, with traders bracing for a key inflation reading and the start of the earnings season for clues on whether the economy is headed for a recession. The dollar rallied.

A slide in megacaps like Tesla and Apple weighed heavily on trading.

Twitter sank as Elon Musk walked away from his $44bn deal to buy the company, setting the scene for a legal battle. The euro edged closer toward parity with the greenback, while 10-year US yields hovered near 3pc.

Amid a pervasive confluence of economic challenges, investors are waiting to see if profits are holding up or if companies will cut forecasts significantly. One reason for caution is the dichotomy between two major Wall Street forces. Analysts are betting Corporate America is resilient enough to pass on higher costs to consumers at a time when many strategists aren't really convinced that's the case.

"The stock market has not already priced in any possible upcoming decline in earnings estimates from this year (or next)," wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. "Even if earnings estimates stay stable and especially if they decline, the stock market is going to have to fall further before we see an important bottom."

Mr Maley noted that stocks are trading at valuation levels that are seen as highs, not lows. The current price-to-sales metric, for instance, is at the same level of market tops in 2020, 2018 and at the tech bubble in 2000, he added.

Price pressures, a wave of monetary tightening and a slowing global economy continue to keep investors on the sidelines even after an $18trn first-half wipeout in global equities.

A US inflation reading on Wednesday is expected to get closer to 9pc, buttressing the Federal Reserve's case for a jumbo July rate increase.

Steep Fed hikes and recession fears have lifted the greenback to the highest levels since March 2020.

The dollar surge will be a "massive headwind" for profits at many large US firms and another reason to expect a dimming earnings outlook, wrote Michael Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said that a stronger dollar is indeed "negative for corporate profits." In fact, several firms like giants Microsoft, Costco Wholesale and Salesforce have also bemoaned the impacts of the US currency's meteoric ascent.

"Markets are moving at lightening speed to discount a rollover in inflation rates, a reversal of Fed tightening and an outright recession," wrote Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "A stagflationary stall is as probable as an outright recession."