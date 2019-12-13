Shares soar after Trump says China deal 'close'

Global shares rose yesterday after American president Donald Trump said the US and China were very close to signing a "big" trade deal.

Stocks hit new records on expectations a tariff increase that was planned for Sunday will be called off while talks progress.

"They want it, and so do we!" Mr Trump tweeted five minutes after stocks opened in New York.

Investors cheered his statement that the US wants a deal with Beijing soon. That contrasted with remarks last week that he liked the idea of waiting until after the 2020 election in the US to sign a deal.

