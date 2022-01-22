Shares of lockdown winners plunge as ‘experience economy’ stocks revive

Covid may not be over, but investors are betting that the party is over for ‘stay-at-home’ companies like Netflix, whose shares plunged by almost a quarter yesterday.

While they were selling the likes of Netflix and Zoom, funds were pumping money into so-called ‘experience economy’ shares like travel and tourism where the Irish winners have been the likes of Dalata, the country’s largest hotels group, online travel agent Hostelworld and discount airline giant Ryanair.

That shift in investor sentiment was most evident in Netflix.

Having hit a year high of $691 (€609) per share as recently as November, the streaming giant’s shares traded south of $400 on Friday. It was a similar story for other winners from the lockdown era who saw red on financial markets.

Zoom Video Communications, the owner of the ubiquitous videoconferencing software, is now trading at its lowest level since May 2020, as is e-signature company DocuSign. Both stocks have lost more than half of their market values from record highs.

Etsy, the e-commerce company that saw

strong pandemic demand for face masks and other products, is down more than 45pc from a November peak.

The flipside has a search for shares that will benefit from the easing of Covid restrictions.

Dalata shares are up almost 8pc to date and Hostelworld has risen more than 12pc. Last week, Hostelworld said it had recorded a “consistent recovery” in bookings and revenue last year versus 2019 levels. Some of the biggest winners from the end of lockdown will be budget airlines and shares in Ryanair and EasyJet are up 8.7pc and 13.7pc respectively this year.

The pace of the market sell-off seen in some companies that had been beneficiaries of the Covid rules surprised some observers.

Traditional media companies that have styled themselves as streaming businesses also took a hit. That includes Walt

Disney and ViacomCBS in the US.

Still, it may be premature to call an end for the stars of the pandemic even as Omicron appears to be easing. Many areas around the world are reimposing virtual schooling and even lockdowns. While Netflix had enjoyed a captive audience during the lockdowns, it now has to hunt for subscribers.

Additional reporting Bloomberg









