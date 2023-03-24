independent

Shares of Irish lenders Bank of Ireland and AIB hammered as Deutsche Bank comes under scrutiny

Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe warned that Europe should not be complacent about the banking sector. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman
Deutsche Bank Expand

Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe warned that Europe should not be complacent about the banking sector. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman

Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe warned that Europe should not be complacent about the banking sector. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank

Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe warned that Europe should not be complacent about the banking sector. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman

Jon Ihle

Irish bank shares took another battering Friday as investors probed for the weakest link in a sector beset by fragile confidence following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

In what is becoming a pattern, markets fell dramatically going into the third weekend in a row as uncertainty swirled around the financial sector, this time with Deutsche Bank the centre of attention.

