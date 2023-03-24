Shares of Irish lenders Bank of Ireland and AIB hammered as Deutsche Bank comes under scrutiny

Irish bank shares took another battering Friday as investors probed for the weakest link in a sector beset by fragile confidence following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

In what is becoming a pattern, markets fell dramatically going into the third weekend in a row as uncertainty swirled around the financial sector, this time with Deutsche Bank the centre of attention.

Bank of Ireland was the worst performer on the Irish Stock Exchange, falling 5.36pc. It was closely followed by AIB, which was down 4.78pc at the close of trading. Permanent TSB fell just 1.23pc after being off by about 5pc earlier in the day.

Irish bank stocks have taken major losses in recent weeks due to the widespread volatility, even though their 2022 results were well-received and forecasts for profitability this year are strong.

Shares in Deutsche, Germany’s largest lender, fell as much as 14pc in Frankfurt. The drop followed a steep rise in the cost of financial derivatives known as credit default swaps that insure bondholders against the bank defaulting on its debts.

Credit default swaps were an early indicator of problems in the banking sector in 2008, often signalling emergent risks that had not yet been reflected in share prices.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed the idea of basic weaknesses at the bank, saying it has become “very profitable” after modernising its business.

“There is no reason to have any concerns,” he said.

European Union leaders played down the risk that a banking crisis developing from recent global financial turbulence could hit the economy even harder than the energy crunch tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

After a meeting in Brussels, the EU government heads said lenders in Europe are generally in sound health and in a position to weather a combination of rising interest rates and slowing economic growth.

“Our banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions,” the EU leaders said in a joint statement after their meeting.

Paschal Donohoe, who attended as head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, echoed the point while saying: “We can never be complacent.”

The EU deliberations came in the wake of US regulators’ shutdown of SVB and Signature Bank, and a Swiss-orchestrated takeover of troubled lender Credit Suisse by rival UBS.

The emergency actions on both sides of the Atlantic revived memories of the 2008 global financial meltdown and the ensuing EU sovereign debt crisis, which almost broke apart the euro currency now shared by 20 European countries.

In Dublin, a newly formed task force to monitor the Irish financial system has been meeting twice a week since SVB collapsed earlier this month.

The committee, which is made up officials from the Department of Finance, the National Treasury Management Agency and the Central Bank, is so far just coordinating flows of fast-moving information about the evolving situation to minimise surprises.

But it has powers to convene the full Financial Stability Group and invoke an emergency framework for quick decision-making, as happened during the pandemic and when Russia invaded Ukraine.