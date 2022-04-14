Shares in oil and gas firm Petrel sold after court injunction lifted

A High Court injunction blocking the sale of shares in Irish oil and gas explorer Petrel Resources has been lifted.

The London-listed firm said on Thursday that chairman John Teeling and chief financial officer James Finn have now acquired just over 32 million shares that had been subject to the injunction.

The shares were acquired for £300,000 from EYCP LLC and SRT Capital SPC, Ltd, Petrel said in a statement.

John Teeling has acquired just over 21 million shares at a price of 0.935p each, increasing his shareholding to 16.88pc of issued share capital, the firm announced Thursday.

James Finn acquired 11 million shares, bringing his shareholding to 8.14pc of issued share capital.

Shares in Petrel rose 14pc in early trading Thursday, just after the announcement, according to Dow Jones newswires.

The shares were previously held by three investors known as the Tamraz Group.

The injunction was acquired in 2020 as Petrel sought to prevent the investors from “unlawfully” selling newly issued shares.

Petrel said at the time that it had entered into what it believed was a long-term investment agreement in 2019 with the three men, which included a block on any new shares being sold until August 2020.

Petrel said the investors had acquired a 29pc stake in the company but were looking to increase it to 51pc. However, the firm later said Tamraz was unable to complete the purchase of the additional shares and that the ownership of most of the 29pc became uncertain.

Petrel sought the injunction after it claimed that some of the shares had been unlawfully traded in January 2020.

The action was taken against several investors, including UAE-based Roger Edward Tamraz, as well as Michel Fayad and Said Mehraik who live in France.

Petrel has interests in Ireland, Iraq and Ghana.