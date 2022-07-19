Shares in GSK spinout Haleon slip after £30bn initial sale

GSK spinoff Haleon slipped in its London trading debut as market turmoil and inflation concerns weighed on Britain’s newest consumer goods giant.

The maker of Panadol painkillers and Sensodyne toothpaste opened at 330 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around £30bn (€35bn). The stock traded as high as 337.40p early in the day, before giving up the gains and closing 6.6pc lower.

The listing comes as the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and a spiralling cost-of-living crisis fuelled by roaring inflation weigh on risk appetite.

Consumer and retail stocks in the UK have been hit particularly hard this year.

The split is part of a shake-up aimed at strengthening the prospects of both companies following pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Prior to the spinoff, Unilever had made a £50bn bid for the business that failed in January. Nestle is also said to have explored buying the unit.

While Haleon was expected to have an equity value of about £33bn, according to analysts at Credit Suisse, some investors will likely focus on the takeover interest in recent months.

“Investors might be wondering why GSK didn’t accept the much higher bid from Unilever,” said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“While Haleon owns some well-known brands including Sensodyne and Advil, that may not be enough to entice a line of buyers for the stock.”

The company instantly ranks as one of the UK’s biggest listed firms. GSK, which has transferred a chunk of its sizable debt pile into the unit, will focus on prescription drugs and vaccines.

Haleon will have to be “nimble though, due to the cost inflation,” said Susannah Streeter, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown . “Its big-brand pulling power should help it hang onto customers, who may trade down other products in shopping baskets instead,” she said.

The company will need to show it can achieve its target of annual sales growth of 4pc to 6pc in the medium term while reducing debt.

Haleon earlier this year also highlighted two new deals to switch medicines from prescription-only to an over-the-counter format, saying it plans to launch the so-called switches in 2025 and 2026 without providing more details.

With the global economic outlook darkening, firms are looking for cheap ways to boost investor returns and focus on their core operations. Spinning off units can unlock value for shareholders and lift the parent company’s stock.

Other healthcare giants are following in GSK’s footsteps, with Johnson & Johnson saying in November it also intends to separate its consumer division.

Sanofi ditched initial public offering plans for its drug-ingredients business, spinning it off in May instead to sidestep market turmoil.

Investors are also putting pressure on companies ranging from HSBC Holdings to Glencore and Glanbia to split up and return value to shareholders.

No shares are offered to the market in a spinoff, with the unit’s stock handed to existing shareholders upon listing.