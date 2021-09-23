Shares in gambling firm Entain jump on $22.4bn bid

Entain’s shares hit a record high yesterday after the British gambling group received a $22.4bn (€19bn) takeover proposal from US rival DraftKings, double a bid it rejected from joint-venture partner MGM in January.

Dealmaking is picking up in the online gaming industry as the United States opens up to sports betting and players look to build scale and tap the expertise of foreign firms.

Shares in Entain, which owns traditional Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as newer online brands such as bwin and partypoker, jumped as much as 11pc to hit £25 and top London’s benchmark index.

That compared with the £28 cash and stock proposal from DraftKings, a 46.2pc premium to Entain’s closing price on Monday, which followed an earlier approach of £25 rejected by Entain.

“The board of Entain will carefully consider the proposal,” said Entain, led by new CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen. DraftKings has until October 19 to either make a firm bid or walk away.

DraftKings’ interest comes weeks after it clinched a $1.6bn deal to buy US rival Golden Nugget.

As for its bet on Entain, analysts said much would depend on the British company’s US joint venture partner, MGM, which said any deal that would make Entain a competitor in the United States would require its consent.

JP Morgan analysts said that to win MGM’s approval, DraftKings may have to sell Entain’s 50pc stake in BetMGM to MGM, leaving DraftKings with Entain’s rest-of-the-world operations, as well as its technology and expertise.

That would mirror the fate of William Hill, another storied British betting brand that US group Caesars bought in a £2.9bn deal earlier this year, only to then sell its non-US operations.

Alternatively, DraftKings could seek to merge with BetMGM, giving MGM a stake in the new company. “However, the deal would have to be attractive for MGM,” the JP Morgan analysts said.

Reuters