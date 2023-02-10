Shareholders reward Disney for plan to cut 7,000 jobs

Walt Disney's shares climbed after chief executive Bob Iger announced plans for a dramatic restructuring of the world's largest entertainment company, including 7,000 job cuts and $5.5bn (€5.1bn) in cost savings.

The reductions include plans to trim $3bn from its budget for movies and TV shows and the rest in non-content related areas.

About $1bn of the savings are already underway, Mr Iger said on Wednesday on a conference call with investors.

As part of the change, Disney's CEO also announced that the company will be reorganised into three divisions: an entertainment unit that includes its main TV, film and streaming businesses; the ESPN sports networks; and the theme-park unit, which includes cruise ships and consumer products.

"The hard work is ahead, but substantive and specific cost savings suggest a sense of urgency to maximising long-term returns," Benjamin Swinburne, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, said in a note.

Disney shares rose 3.7pc in early trading yesterday in New York after a gain of 5.7pc, the biggest intraday advance in more than two months.

The stock had declined about 22pc in the 12 months through to Wednesday, though the shares had been regaining ground this year following Mr Iger's appointment at the end of 2022.

The reorganisation is intended to improve profit margins, Mr Iger said, and represents his third major transformation of the business following efforts to beef up its film franchises through acquisitions and the development of its online business.

Mr Iger, who returned to lead the company in November after his successor Bob Chapek was fired, has been under pressure to improve results.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is seeking a board seat at the April 3 annual meeting, arguing in part that Disney shares have underperformed and the company needs better cost controls.

In entertainment, Disney will look at shrinking the cost of films and TV shows, which Mr Iger said had become "extraordinarily expensive" in recent years due to competition.

He also said Disney's zeal to grow streaming subscriptions at a time when Wall Street rewarded user growth more than profitability had led to unsustainable price promotions that the company won't pursue as often. In recent months, investors have focused on more on the potential profitability of the media industry's staggering investments in online film and TV shows.

"We're going to continue to go after subs but we're going to be more judicious about how we do that," Mr Iger said.

Outsized losses in streaming contributed to the removal of Mr Chapek late last year and the return of Mr Iger, who led the company from 2005 to 2020.

The California-based entertainment giant is seeking to achieve profitability in streaming next year and fend off Mr Peltz, who holds a stake worth about $1bn.