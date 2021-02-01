Shareholders embezzled €8bn from HNA units

Three units of HNA, once China’s most acquisitive conglomerate, said nearly €8bn had been embezzled by shareholders, in disclosures to stock exchanges that come amid a government-led probe into the deeply indebted group.

A total of 61.5bn yuan (€7.8bn) had been embezzled by shareholders and other related parties, Shanghai-listed Hainan Airlines, HNA Infrastructure Investment Group and Shenzhen-listed CCOOP Group, said.

The identities of the shareholders were not disclosed in the filings.

The three companies and their subsidiaries had also provided non-compliant guarantees for 46.5 billion yuan in financing, according to the statements filed after creditors of their parent applied to a court for the conglomerate to be placed in bankruptcy and restructured.

HNA is also the majority owner of Bohai, which is in turn the biggest shareholder in Dublin-based aircraft lessor Avolon.

The HNA bankruptcy move came after a local government-led working team concluded due diligence at HNA earlier in January, and laid out risk disposal plans, enabling it to move to the next stage of resolving a multi-year liquidity crisis. HNA had 706.7bn yuan (€90.6bn) in debt at the end of June 2019.

Reuters