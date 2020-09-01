Shareholders can attend Aryzta EGM 'in person'

Embattled baked goods giant Aryzta has insisted that shareholders will be able to attend a crunch meeting in Switzerland later this month that promises a showdown between rebel investors and the company's board.

And activist shareholders again urged fellow shareholders yesterday to vote for their proposed chairman at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Influential Swiss proxy advisory Ethos had stated last week that the pivotal EGM would be held on September 16 without the physical presence of shareholders.

But Aryzta, whose CEO is Kevin Toland, clarified yesterday that this is not the case.

"Shareholders are allowed to attend and vote," said a spokesman for the Cuisine de France owner. "This is inaccurately reported by Ethos."

Aryzta, which makes buns and products for companies including McDonald's, Walmart, Subway, Lidl and Dunnes Stores, was hammered by the Covid crisis as lockdowns, home working and reduced consumer activity hit its customers' demand.

Swiss activist group Veraison, with the support of Spanish activist investor Cobas, has nominated a new chairman to succeed Gary McGann, whom they originally wanted to oust at the EGM. However, Mr McGann said in July that he would step down from the role this month.

Veraison and Cobas control more than 20pc of Aryzta.

Aryzta wants to appoint Andreas Schmid as chairman, while rebels have nominated Urs Jordi. Mr Jordi is the former boss of Hiestand International, the company that was originally acquired by Irish group IAWS to create Aryzta.

However, Ethos and proxy advisory firm ISS have lent their support to Aryzta's nominee for chairman. But Ethos has also backed the appointment of Mr Jordi and another activist nomination to the baked goods firm's board. ISS has also said the activists have made a strong case for board changes at Aryzta.

"The shareholder group represented by Veraison is pleased that all proxy advisors support the need for a comprehensive renewal of the board of directors of Aryzta," said Veraison yesterday.

"At least two of the three shareholder group's candidates are supported by all proxy advisors," it added.

"The shareholder group is convinced that the new chairman must not only have a deep knowledge of the bakery industry, but also a broad network in the industry to put Aryzta back on the right track," it claimed. "Furthermore, he must have sufficient time to address the challenges immediately."

The activists have slammed Aryzta's financial performance over the past few years, arguing that the group has not recorded positive cash generation in the past two years.

They also argue that the group needs to sell €600m in assets in order to cut debt.

Mr McGann told Aryzta shareholders last month that the group is prepared to "accelerate an already extensive board refreshment and renewal process provided it is proportionate, measured and follows accepted governance".

Ex-Enterprise Ireland boss Dan Flinter will also step down as a non-executive director of Aryzta following this month's EGM, as will Rolf Watter.