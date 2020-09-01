| 11.8°C Dublin

Shareholders can attend Aryzta EGM 'in person'

Zurich meeting will be a clash between Aryzta board and rebels

Clarification: Aryzta CEP Kevin Toland said EGM can be attended Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Embattled baked goods giant Aryzta has insisted that shareholders will be able to attend a crunch meeting in Switzerland later this month that promises a showdown between rebel investors and the company's board.

And activist shareholders again urged fellow shareholders yesterday to vote for their proposed chairman at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Influential Swiss proxy advisory Ethos had stated last week that the pivotal EGM would be held on September 16 without the physical presence of shareholders.