Share Watch: Xerox bid for HP unusual - but merger does make some sense

The present stock market slump is reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis; with the added uncertainty of the coronavirus, this was bound to happen. In such a situation there are problems for some and for others opportunities.

This week we are looking at such a situation with the Xerox bid for HP. The present takeover bid by Xerox for HP feels a bit like the Earps and the Clantons at the OK Corral.

It's like a pair of old-style gunslingers determining who ends up in Boot Hill.

The audacious bid by Xerox which began to play out late last year is to win over a group that has six times Xerox's own revenues and which has been twice rejected by the HP board.

Since then Xerox has become more aggressive, roared on from the sidelines by its activist shareholder Carl Icahn. It's a fascinating piece of 21st century deal-making.

Xerox is obviously one of the biggest names in the office equipment game. It operates in more than 160 countries.

Up to 2016, the group was also involved in the business process services operation but it was hived off into a newly listed group, Conduent.

Today, Xerox has sales of more than $9bn (€8bn), a market value of $7bn (€6.2bn) and employs 27,000.

The group was founded 114 years ago in Rochester, New York, as the Haloid Photographic Company and didn't take on its present name until 1958.

It got its New York stock market listing at the beginning of the 1960s, which was a reflection of the success of its first plain paper photocopier. It took only five years for the copier to turn it into a $500m business.

Throughout the '60s and early '70s the group pretty much owned the photo copier market. However, in the mid-1970s it attracted the attention of the US competition authorities which soon slapped it with an anti-trust suit.

The result was devastating and forced the licensing of its entire patented portfolio.

Within four years its market share fell from 100pc to 14pc.

The market soon saw Xerox as struggling. This of course is wide of the mark, given that today it is still a $9bn business with shares trading at $32 (€28.35).

However, the inability of management to recognise new technologies to replace its copier business has been glaring. That's a sad irony when Xerox's technological innovations during the early days of computing are recalled.

At one time, Steve Jobs allowed Xerox to invest in Apple in exchange for a look at the technology in its R&D department. Later, Jobs said Xerox had no idea what it (brilliant inventions) had.

Today, Xerox is bidding for its rival HP and the noise is deafening. In the last few weeks, Xerox made a new $35bn bid, a premium of 40pc; the bid was rejected. Xerox then announced its intention to replace the HP board and proposed a new set of directors, its own of course. It also announced its intention of taking the offer directly to the shareholders.

The company has been actively trying to convince investors as to the merits of the takeover. This is not easy as Xerox is valued at less than a quarter of HP. On the other hand, HP is sceptical of its rival's ability to raise the required finance. It also points out the decline in Xerox revenues and profits in recent years.

The bid is unusual given the relative size of both companies. HP is worth more than $31bn, has six times Xerox revenue and little debt. Some analysts think it is possible that HP could buy Xerox based on the fact that it is the larger company with better financials. However, the merger does make sense as both companies have been weakened by a changing market and intense competition.

How will it all play out? Well there is a site (or two) in Boot Hill to be filled.

Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit to buy any of the shares mentioned.

Irish Independent