Share Watch: S&N steady, even as it replaces CEOs to help sort the joint out

Regular readers of this column will know that I have a soft spot for large companies that serve a market that will still be buoyant, come what may.

There may be a time when your favourite food is deemed untrendy; your favourite holiday resort could become passé or falls foul of the 'eco police', but there will always be old folks looking for joint replacements. For this reason this week we are examining the investment potential in the healthcare group, Smith and Nephew (S&N). It may even be at a crossroads for the UK group, which is always a good reason to take a punt on its shares.

Great businesses often grow out of a single brilliant invention and S&N's 'light bulb' moment was its launch in 1928 of Elastoplast. It proved to be anything but a sticky start. Today its business is mainly concerned with hips and knee replacement products, sports medicine with products used to repair soft tissue and advanced wound management. It is Europe's biggest manufacture of artificial joints with worldwide sales of $4.9bn (€4.4bn - it reports in dollars), employs 16,000 people, sells its products in 120 countries and is quoted on the London Stock Exchange.

The big bonus that S&N has going for it is the significant barriers it presents to rivals hoping to enter its markets. Regulations are high, and approval from government agencies are difficult to get. Nevertheless some analysts think the group itself is not large enough to compete in the coming decade.

