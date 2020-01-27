Share Watch: S&N steady, even as it replaces CEOs to help sort the joint out
Regular readers of this column will know that I have a soft spot for large companies that serve a market that will still be buoyant, come what may.
There may be a time when your favourite food is deemed untrendy; your favourite holiday resort could become passé or falls foul of the 'eco police', but there will always be old folks looking for joint replacements. For this reason this week we are examining the investment potential in the healthcare group, Smith and Nephew (S&N). It may even be at a crossroads for the UK group, which is always a good reason to take a punt on its shares.
Great businesses often grow out of a single brilliant invention and S&N's 'light bulb' moment was its launch in 1928 of Elastoplast. It proved to be anything but a sticky start. Today its business is mainly concerned with hips and knee replacement products, sports medicine with products used to repair soft tissue and advanced wound management. It is Europe's biggest manufacture of artificial joints with worldwide sales of $4.9bn (€4.4bn - it reports in dollars), employs 16,000 people, sells its products in 120 countries and is quoted on the London Stock Exchange.
The big bonus that S&N has going for it is the significant barriers it presents to rivals hoping to enter its markets. Regulations are high, and approval from government agencies are difficult to get. Nevertheless some analysts think the group itself is not large enough to compete in the coming decade.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Historically S&N generates most of its revenues from the US, Europe and Japan. However, emerging markets like China and India are increasingly attractive for the group. Their large populations are beginning to access healthcare and the ageing population provides an inbuilt insurance policy for anyone in the hips and knees business.
In recent years, the group has seen a bout of musical chairs with CEOs. Following the careful stewardship of Oliver Bohmode, it appointed Namal Nawana as CEO 18 months ago. This was an interesting decision, given the consolidation occurring in the sector and Nawana came with a reputation as a deal-maker. The Sri Lankan /Australian executive was wooed to S&N from the US diagnostics group Alera.
He has sent shock waves through the group. The 48-year-old replaced or moved two-thirds of the senior team, overhauled its operating model and changed the reporting system. Before his resignation he was set to embrace an acquisition strategy as he considered the group needed scale. Its largest business, hip and knee implants, is still only the fourth largest in the sector with a modest 11pc of market share.
However, last October his tenure ended. He clashed with the board in his desire to list the company in the US (which accounts for 50pc of revenues). Also, he couldn't agree on the 2020 pay package. S&N offered to raise the $6m he currently gets, but Nawana was looking for $18m to $20m that his peers at Zimmer and Stryker get. The board appointed a former Roche executive, Roland Diggelmann, and both they and investors must hope that its pay discipline works.
In spite of sluggish revenue growth, which has been less than 3pc per annum in the last five years, S&N is still a decent business. It has good profit levels and strong return on capital employed while competing in a fiercely competitive market.
The group is also well-placed to avoid pain from any Brexit hiccups with more than 90pc of revenue coming from outside the UK. In the last year the shares have been on a run and are up by almost one-third. Today they trade at 1880p, almost double its price five years ago. The coming years will be interesting for S&N. Will it start to challenge the market leaders like Zimmer and Stryker or become a takeover target itself? Either way the share price shouldn't suffer.
Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit to buy any of the shares mentioned.
Irish Independent