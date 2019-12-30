Share Watch: Pepsi continues to sparkle for investors eyeing a defensive play

For a start, Donald Trump will be around for at least another year, with daily surprises. Just to make things even more unpredictable, there is the tantalising addition of a US election in November.

Trade will feature heavily, including a new phase in the China-US spat. In addition, there are EU-UK trade talks and the possible slowdown of the global economy. It would be my guess that the smart investors will find themselves heading for defensive stocks.

Consumer staples, together with utilities, are a good defensive play. It also helps that they pay consistent dividends. One US corporation that has an impeccable defensive profile is the soft drinks giant Pepsi, and it is our company for slicing and dicing this week.

If you owned Pepsi stock for a substantial part of its 126-year history, you would have been on a bit of a rollercoaster. In 1923, it was bankrupt. Then it recovered and collapsed again in the Wall Street crash of 1929.

By the late 1930s, it was back trading under its present name. It merged with the snack company Frito-Lay in 1965, which is the basis of the present group.

Today, it operates as a food and beverage company worldwide, selling its range of branded goods in more than 200 countries, with a market value of $190bn (€171bn). Many of its brands, boasting $1bn in sales, are household names, like Pepsi, Tropicana, Quaker Oats and Seven-Up.

Its highly profitable snack business also has a number of significant brands, like Doritos, Cheetos and Walkers Crisps. Up to the mid-1990s, Pepsi was a significant player in the fast-food business, owning Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken. They were spun off and now trade as Yum Brands.

The group is organised into six divisions. Three are North American: beverages, snacks and Quaker Foods.

The remaining divisions are Europe, Latin America and Asia/Middle East. The US is Pepsi's most important market, accounting for more than 60pc of group revenues and 70pc of operating profits.

Europe trails North America, with only 18pc of group revenues, and while the company is upbeat about the US, Brexit is of concern.

Like other consumer goods suppliers, Pepsi faces the eco problem of dealing with plastics. Critics say it does not conduct enough recycling.

To meet a pledge that 25pc of its plastics will be recycled in the next five years, it will have to do more. The problem is acute in poorer nations.

The firm's new CEO is a Spanish-born Pepsi veteran, Ramon Laguarta, who replaced the highly successful Indra Nooyi. He will be just the sixth CEO of the company in 53 years. The new CEO has indicated that he plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into marketing, innovation and manufacturing capacity, which will curb profits in the short term. He has also indicated Pepsi will expand its footprint in African markets, following the acquisition of the South African company, Pioneer Foods. Over the past decade, Pepsi revenues have jumped 46pc to $65bn (€58bn) and net income has doubled to $12.5bn (€6.3bn).

Quarter-two results showed volumes were flat but compensated for by price increases. Interestingly, price rises are becoming a tug of war between suppliers like Pepsi and retailers.

The shares trade at $137, just below a record high of $140, on a price-earnings multiple of 25. Free cashflow last year was an impressive $7.5bn and the group returned $7bn to shareholders through dividends and its share repurchasing programme.

Investors were impressed that it increased its dividend for the 46th consecutive year.

Pepsi is a good defensive share worth having, but wait for a pull-back before buying.

Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit, to buy any of the shares mentioned.

