Share Watch: Orsted catches wind of change - and investors are following

The worldwide economic storm called coronavirus is proving more sinister than anything that could reasonably have been foreseen, and the financial fallout has caught nearly everybody by surprise.

However our company this week, the Danish group Orsted, may be in a better space than most.

For a long time it was only the so-called ethical investors who showed any guilt about investing in companies that made bombs or strong drink or used child labour. These days the big 'no no' for the fund manager with a conscience is either having a cavalier attitude to carbon emissions or upsetting Greta Thunberg.

Orsted meets all the requirements for the modern carbon-obsessed punter. It has put itself miles ahead of the curve by jettisoning its oil and gas business and pivoted towards wind energy.

Previously known as Danish Oil and Natural Gas, Orsted has its headquarters in Copenhagen and was set up in 1972 to exploit the country's oil and gas resources in its sector of the North Sea. It has had a few incarnations. It was once called DONG Energy to reflect its expansion into the electricity market.

But a decade ago Orsted turned its attention to wind energy. Six years ago it sold an 18pc stake to Goldman Sachs and a further 7pc to Danish pension funds, but the nation of Denmark still retains half of the shares. This deal caused a cabinet crisis in Copenhagen at the time and six ministers resigned in protest.

Orsted subsequently became a listed company but the Danish government still holds a majority stake, though it plans to reduce its holding.

The company has certainly captured the zeitgeist by turning its back on fossil fuels, embracing onshore and offshore wind power, and laying very serious claim to being the world's leading offshore wind developer. It possesses a quarter of the global market.

Shortly after the group embraced wind power it sold its oil and gas business and offloaded its LNG (liquefied natural gas) business to the mining giant Glencore. It also hopes to make a decisive break from coal power.

Orsted has taken its offshore wind developer role seriously and bought up operations across Europe, which accounts for 80pc of global wind power. Last year the company won contracts in Taiwan and is eyeing Japan and South Korea with their significant nuclear industries. Two years ago it entered the US market by acquiring Deepwater Wind Company, which it hopes will provide a foothold in this developing market.

The group's chief executive, Henrik Poulsen, harbours an ambition for Orsted to become the world's first green energy super major, like Exxon managed in the field of fossil fuels. Whether that is possible is a moot point as some analysts reckon green energy can never be as profitable as oil or gas.

The sceptics may indeed have good reason for saying this. Orsted still generates only a fraction of the power that the big oil majors can muster.

However the markets increasingly believe Orsted is on the right track. Its change in direction has doubled its share price since its listing four years ago. Earnings rose 17pc last year, exceeding expectations.

To some its share price performance may be inflated by the investor rush into green shares amid increased recognition that the energy sector is changing.

Orsted plans to double its wind capacity in the next five years, but significant question marks hang over the group's growth plan. Some analysts feel it is too reliant on attracting new business outside Europe. However Orsted has the potential to become a large business in a short period of time.

This year the Danish government may reduce its shareholding, so Orsted could become a takeover target. But in today's chaotic business environment, who really knows?

Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit, to buy any share mentioned.