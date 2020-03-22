| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Share Watch: Orsted catches wind of change - and investors are following

 

The company has certainly captured the zeitgeist by turning its back on fossil fuels, embracing onshore and offshore wind power, and laying very serious claim to being the world&rsquo;s leading offshore wind developer. It possesses a quarter of the global market. Stock photo Expand

Close

The company has certainly captured the zeitgeist by turning its back on fossil fuels, embracing onshore and offshore wind power, and laying very serious claim to being the world&rsquo;s leading offshore wind developer. It possesses a quarter of the global market. Stock photo

The company has certainly captured the zeitgeist by turning its back on fossil fuels, embracing onshore and offshore wind power, and laying very serious claim to being the world’s leading offshore wind developer. It possesses a quarter of the global market. Stock photo

The company has certainly captured the zeitgeist by turning its back on fossil fuels, embracing onshore and offshore wind power, and laying very serious claim to being the world’s leading offshore wind developer. It possesses a quarter of the global market. Stock photo

John Lynch

The worldwide economic storm called coronavirus is proving more sinister than anything that could reasonably have been foreseen, and the financial fallout has caught nearly everybody by surprise.

However our company this week, the Danish group Orsted, may be in a better space than most.

For a long time it was only the so-called ethical investors who showed any guilt about investing in companies that made bombs or strong drink or used child labour. These days the big 'no no' for the fund manager with a conscience is either having a cavalier attitude to carbon emissions or upsetting Greta Thunberg.