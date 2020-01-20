Share Watch: Interest in €45bn car merger is best parked on sidelines for now

But it has a lot to do with French politics. In the end, President Emmanuel Macron and his frères have ended up (after some deft manoeuvring) with the French state having shareholdings in two of the world's top five car companies.

It all began in May when after months of talks Fiat/Chrysler unveiled a €33bn merger plan with Renault, which has a long-standing (and difficult) partnership with the Japanese giant Nissan - and that was before the Carlos Ghosn problem.

The deal would have resulted in the world's largest auto group but ran into a number of obstacles. The French state, owning 15pc and double voting rights, had as its priority the protection of French jobs and industrial locations, French of course.

To mollify the politicians Fiat stated it would avoid any closures. The French were apprehensive about their possible dilution and ended up blocking the deal without the consent of Nissan. Fiat walked away rather than face the French state across the negotiating table.

During the negotiations with Renault, Fiat was cleverly conducting on/off negotiations with PSA (Peugeot). Following the failure of the Renault merger, negotiations were intensified and by September information was leaked about discussions with Peugeot.

To some the merger is compelling as both groups are well matched. In Europe the enlarged entity will be bigger in car production than market leader VW and selling more than twice the commercial vehicles of rival Renault/Nissan.

Peugeot is strong in Europe and has decent profit margins but no exposure to the US nor a premium brand. Fiat is losing money in Europe but has a significant presence in the US and premium brands.

The merger would avoid duplication and the costs of electric technology. The lack of presence in China, the world's number two market, presents an opportunity for the merged group.

Last year Peugeot sold 770,000 cars, 11,000 more than Fiat. In contrast, VW sold two million. The merger will create the world's fourth largest car maker with vehicle sales of nine million, 400,000 workers and revenues of €170bn.

The biggest market of the new group will be Europe which presently accounts for 46pc of revenue with North America generating 43pc. It will have a portfolio of brands and as mentioned earlier will bring under one roof Opel, Citroen and Vauxhall from Peugeot and Jeep, Dodge and Fiat from FCA.

Ex-boss of Peugeot Carlos Tevares will be CEO and John Elkann, scion of Italy's Agnelli family, will be chairman.

The new group does not expect any plant closures but to have annual savings of €3.3bn driven by greater purchasing power and improved efficiencies.

The Fiat/Peugeot €45bn merger will give shareholders of each group a 50pc shareholding which should have operating profits of €11bn and combined sales of almost nine million vehicles, putting the new entity ahead of Ford, General Motors and Hyundai.

Peugeot will offload its interest in parts-maker Fourcia and distribute the proceeds to the shareholders. Fiat shareholders will receive €5.5bn cash payments and the proceeds from the sale of its robot company Coman.

The new entity will be valued at €40bn and listed in Paris, Milan and New York. It is expected to be completed in 12-15 months subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.

Interesting times for car makers which makes it a problem for investors; best to sit on the sidelines.

Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit to buy any of the shares mentioned.

