Share Watch: If ethical investment is on your wish list, Porvair might be for you

I'd like to think that if I was a youngster and was preparing to send off my Christmas note to the North Pole, I'd be saying something like this: 'Dear Santa, I know you won't steer me in the wrong direction, I am badly in need of investment advice, given the present climate. So I would like you to fill my stocking with shares in cool companies that do good things for people. I want nothing to do with guns, cigs or outfits that damage people or the environment. On the contrary, the shares I want to put my savings into should be a tidy company that makes things which are essential for safety and reliability. In addition, Santa, the company you pick should not have to worry about too much competition, so I'll also have some high barriers to entry, while you are at it.'

The elves might find that request a bit of a challenge but our company this week could fit the bill. It is a small UK engineering group called Porvair, a filtration specialist in a world where more and more products demand specialist filtration; indeed the regulators are insisting on it. It is a company that has been helped by the maintenance schedules of its customers which require regular replacement of filters. This end of the business alone accounts for a large percentage of Porvair's revenue. An added advantage is that Porvair's contracts are usually for seven to eight years. The length and bespoke nature offer a significant barrier to entry. Once the company has designed a filter for a customer's product, replacing it can be difficult. It can also cause changes in accreditation and safety.

Porvair is the result of a management buyout in 1982 from the US giant United Technologies. Over the next decade the company acquired a UK filtration company, a specialist micro plate manufacturer and many others. Thirty years after the management buyout it offloaded the original companies and continued its acquisitions of filtration 'solutions' with emphasis on aerospace, pharma, energy and filtration of molten metal.

It has established itself in three growth niche markets. Aviation and general industry, laboratories and molten metal. Aviation and general industry account for 40pc of Porvair's revenues. This division designs and makes a range of filtration equipment for companies such as Airbus and Boeing. The group also has a niche position in industry with filters for water application including drinking water, the food and beverage industry and microelectronic manufactures. Its laboratories division accounts for 30pc of revenues, designs and builds instruments for use in the environment and bioscience sectors. Porvair is also a world leader in molten technology filtration. This division accounts for 30pc of group revenues. It serves three markets aluminium, grey iron and filtration for nickel cobalt which requires exceptional filtration. The company has operations in the UK, US, Germany, Netherlands and China and is listed on the UK stock market and is a constituent of the small cap index. Last year, the group saw strong growth with revenues of £145m (€173m) up 13pc, operating profits of £15m and net cash of £4m. Demand across the three divisions was robust and the company continues to focus on regulated markets. The group's strong financial performance and cash generation helps the company to reinvest. In the last five years the group has invested £42m on bolt-on acquisitions. Operating margins continue to improve, driven by large orders in aerospace and industrial markets. In addition to its favourable market position the company's earnings quality is very good. In the future the group stands to benefit from the tightening of regulations. The company share hovers around 720p, well ahead of its yearly low of 470p, and while I'm not a fan of small cap shares like Porvair, I can make an exception as it ticks a lot of boxes. Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit to buy any of the shares mentioned.