| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Share Watch: If ethical investment is on your wish list, Porvair might be for you

 

Porvair is also a world leader in molten technology filtration. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Porvair is also a world leader in molten technology filtration. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Porvair is also a world leader in molten technology filtration. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Getty Images/Bloomberg Creative

Porvair is also a world leader in molten technology filtration. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

John Lynch

I'd like to think that if I was a youngster and was preparing to send off my Christmas note to the North Pole, I'd be saying something like this: 'Dear Santa, I know you won't steer me in the wrong direction, I am badly in need of investment advice, given the present climate. So I would like you to fill my stocking with shares in cool companies that do good things for people. I want nothing to do with guns, cigs or outfits that damage people or the environment. On the contrary, the shares I want to put my savings into should be a tidy company that makes things which are essential for safety and reliability. In addition, Santa, the company you pick should not have to worry about too much competition, so I'll also have some high barriers to entry, while you are at it.'

The elves might find that request a bit of a challenge but our company this week could fit the bill. It is a small UK engineering group called Porvair, a filtration specialist in a world where more and more products demand specialist filtration; indeed the regulators are insisting on it. It is a company that has been helped by the maintenance schedules of its customers which require regular replacement of filters. This end of the business alone accounts for a large percentage of Porvair's revenue. An added advantage is that Porvair's contracts are usually for seven to eight years. The length and bespoke nature offer a significant barrier to entry. Once the company has designed a filter for a customer's product, replacing it can be difficult. It can also cause changes in accreditation and safety.

Porvair is the result of a management buyout in 1982 from the US giant United Technologies. Over the next decade the company acquired a UK filtration company, a specialist micro plate manufacturer and many others. Thirty years after the management buyout it offloaded the original companies and continued its acquisitions of filtration 'solutions' with emphasis on aerospace, pharma, energy and filtration of molten metal.