Share Watch: Iconic brand's changing strategy is just what the doctor ordered

A brilliant interpretation of European classical music, the first neon light tube, audio cassettes, tellies, twin tubs, freezer units or laptops; Philips was important. Now all this is no more.

The Dutch group is no longer a global electronic conglomerate, but a focused worldwide technology medical company.

This may surprise many but since the spinning off of its legacy light bulb business two years ago (it retains 16pc) the company now concentrates on health technology.

Exiting industries is not new to Philips, which has never been shy about shedding its skin.

After World War II, it concentrated on brown and white goods. But by the beginning of the 1990s it retreated from the white goods business in the face of intense competition from Italy and Korea.

Two decades later, with margins tight, the group exited the brown goods business.

Its new business is a play on ageing population and medical technology. The group's focus is transforming healthcare through innovation. As a result it maintains a high level of investment in R&D (€1.7bn in 2018) and has a growing expertise in the use of data in influencing precision diagnoses, clinical support and telehealth.

The group's business is now transacted through its diagnostic, connected care and personal care divisions. Its diagnoses and treatment division enables clinicians to make precision diagnoses with minimum invasiveness. The division is its largest with sales of €7.2bn, employs 27,000 worldwide, the biggest market being North America. The group's focus on healthcare information enables medical staff to identify patients whose condition is declining.

It also allows the remote monitoring of patients. This is achieved through its smallest division Connect Care and Infomatics, a division with sales of €3bn and 10,000 employees. North America accounts for over half of sales.

The company has a significant business in personal healthcare with a focus on healthy living and preventive care. The division focuses on oral health, mother and child care, sleep and respiration care and, surprisingly, domestic appliances and male grooming products.

In the last year, it passed the one billion mark on sales of Philishave. The division's sales last year were in excess of €7bn, and it employed 22,000 people.

Even slimmed down, Philips is still a significant company. It boasts a market value of €36bn, with sales of €18bn and net income in excess of €1bn. It has 39 production plants around the globe and a staggering 65,000 patents, 39,000 trademarks and 3,200 domain names. It employs 77,000 people. However the business is sensitive to geopolitics, including the US/China tariff spat, as trade disruption exposes Philips global supply chain.

Last year was a year of solid progress for Philips. Sales rose to €18bn a small increase which reflected growth in the diagnostics division compensating for declines in Connected Care and Personal Health. Net income fell €770m to €1.1bn, due mainly to the divestment of its lighting business, now called Signify.

The company warned trade wars were responsible for not reaching profit targets and in mid-October, its shares fell. Since then, they have recovered and today the share price at €40 is just below its five-year high of €44. Early this year, the group announced a new share buyback programme of €1.5bn.

Philips is a solid company, well managed and has shown over the long term it is well capable of moving with the times. Buying its shares has no exchange risk and they are worth having in any portfolio, but choose your timing before getting on board.

Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit to buy any of the shares mentioned.

