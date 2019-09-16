Share Watch: HSBC facing tough challenge of solving the Chinese conundrum

If you throw into the mix the perceived battle for democracy in Hong Kong, the 10-year-long global distrust of the banks, along with the uncertainty about the true Marxist/Leninism at the heart of the People's Republic of China, then analysing the share-price prospects for the banking behemoth HSBC Holdings is a puzzle that would leave Confucius scratching his head.

HSBC is being seriously rocked by the tug of democratic change in the former British colony and the stern disapproval of Beijing. So far this year only unpredictability seems to prevail. In many respects HSBC is a colonial throw-back. Set up in Hong Kong some 150-odd years ago to facilitate trade with China, it is now a global banking phenomenon with 6,000 offices in 72 countries, 250,000 employees, 39 million customers, and total assets of $2.6trn (€2.33trn).

Wherever big bucks can be made in retail banking, wealth management, securities and cash management, HSBC can be found. Past performances have cast doubt on Rudyard Kipling's contention that East is East and West is West and 'never the twain shall meet'. However recent news bulletins suggest that a Kipling reassessment may be needed. The banking group, depending on China's Pearl River delta and South-east Asia for growth, faces varying degrees of political, economic and trade uncertainties. The challenge for management is balancing its Asian expansion and controlling its costs.

It is currently burdened by very difficult headwinds. The Chinese government is unhappy that HSBC disclosures helped the US authorities build a case against its telecom giant Huawei. There is some concern that China has no qualms about making business choose between support and access to its markets. In the UK, thanks to Brexit, it is facing a cost of $300m in legal and relocation fees for staff from London to Paris to maintain access to the EU single market. It also faces a possible economic downturn in the UK, which could result in a rise in defaults. In the US, the group has been bedeviled with regulatory problems. Its effort to build a strong US franchise has come up short and recently it has abandoned its profit targets. Analysts are of the opinion the group must urgently fix its US operations or exit the market.

In Hong Kong, the group faces significant problems. It has a 35pc market share and accounts for 60pc of group pre-tax profits. However its dominance is about to be challenged. The authorities have granted eight new 'virtual' banking licenses to open up a digital bank market. Those interested are formidable and include Tencent, Alibaba and Bank of China. Given the difficulties of managing a complex Asia-focused lender, the market was surprised when it dumped its CEO John Flint after only 18 months. This followed the offloading of its CEO in the US and the resignation of long-time employee Helen Wong, CEO for greater China, which includes Honk Kong and Taiwan.

Interestingly HSBC's problems go back further than its departed CEO. Its valuation in 2009 was $199bn. A decade later HSBC's valuation has fallen to $154bn. In spite of this, results last year were strong with revenues at $54bn, net profit of $14bn and profit margins of 24pc. Its shares today are $39, below its yearly high of $45. While the group pays a consistent dividend, management has opted to go with a $2bn share buyback rather than increase cash distribution. HSBC shares look a reasonable long-term income buy but while the turmoil in Hong Kong and current trade war continues, it will depress the group's business and share price.

