Share Watch: Germany's demerging Metro fails to shrink itself to greatness

Back in the dying days of the dotcom boom, disillusioned latecomers used to tell the following joke: how do you get into a small technology company? The answer was to get into a large one and wait.

The same sort of cynicism may now apply to the retail sector in Europe. Big muscular groups that once dominated things are slimming before our eyes.

One of our favourites, German giant Metro AG, a decade ago was slugging for fourth spot in the world retail revenue race after Walmart, Carrefour and Tesco. Today it is vastly reduced in size and has narrowed its focus to concentrate on wholesaling. If this is a trend, then it bears watching.

Just 15 years ago, Metro owned Germany's largest department stores, a supermarket chain, Europe's largest chain of electronic outlets, and an international cash and carry operation. Its stock traded at €65 a share; today it is barely above €12.50. Metro is still big, but a shadow of its former self.

The group was formed as a cash and carry business in the 1960s and expanded into most European countries including eastern Europe. In 1996, it merged with Kaufhof department stores, an electronic retail chain and a supermarket chain.

In the last decade it seems to have fallen out with direct retailing and by 2015 it arranged to sell Galleria Kaufhof to Canadian group Hudson Bay. Two years later, it spun off its electronic retail chain Media Markt/Saturn with its 1,000 stores in 15 countries. Last year, it sold 80pc of its China retail business to Wumel Technologies for €1bn.

Today the CEO, Olaf Koch, is putting the final touch to the sale of its German retail chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets to a consortium of property developers. This is the final step of reshaping Metro from a sprawling retail conglomerate to a more focused wholesale operator.

But this programme is turning out to be a slow and disappointing breakup. The largest shareholder, the Haniel family, lost patience and dumped its shares.

The focus is now on the cash and carry business with 750 outlets around the globe. The business is a members' only warehouse club and operates under the brand Makro. It concentrates on self-service, bulk buying and direct supply to hotels, restaurants and small industry.

The transformation has not pleased everyone, least of all the family of the founder, Otter Beisheim. They were taken by surprise when late last year the Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky made a €5.8bn bid, or €16 a share, for Metro. This has surprised many who think the wholesale business is on the skids. The Beisheim family and the foundation representing other founders, the Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family, pooled their resources and rejected the bid as too low and lifted their joint shareholding to 23pc.

The 43-year-old Kretinsky, dubbed the Czech sphinx, is one of Europe's most prominent deal-makers. A financier and lawyer, he is also a co-owner of Sparta Prague, the big name in Czech football.

He has built his fortune (net worth $3bn) by buying assets cheaply with external finance. He cut his teeth by purchasing the Slovac pipeline bringing Russian oil to Europe. He then turned to buying power stations from Eon, including a coal-fired plant in Sardinia and assets from Centrica in the UK.

However, given the rejection of the founding families of Metro AG, he faces a battle to complete the takeover.

Metro AG is a shadow of itself in terms of revenues and share price. Having offloaded most of its operations this is understandable.

Last year's revenues of €27bn were half that of five years ago; the share price trades at €12.50, half its original value over the same period. Its market value has halved to €4.5bn.

Metro has shown that spin-offs and demergers are not the panacea they expected. Sadly the company has not shrunk itself to greatness.

