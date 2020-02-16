| 4.8°C Dublin

Share Watch: Germany's demerging Metro fails to shrink itself to greatness

 

Shopping carts of German wholesaler Metro in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close

John Lynch

Back in the dying days of the dotcom boom, disillusioned latecomers used to tell the following joke: how do you get into a small technology company? The answer was to get into a large one and wait.

The same sort of cynicism may now apply to the retail sector in Europe. Big muscular groups that once dominated things are slimming before our eyes.

One of our favourites, German giant Metro AG, a decade ago was slugging for fourth spot in the world retail revenue race after Walmart, Carrefour and Tesco. Today it is vastly reduced in size and has narrowed its focus to concentrate on wholesaling. If this is a trend, then it bears watching.