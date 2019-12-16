Share Watch: Faith in fashion keeps Burberry a cut above rest around world

In the weeks before Christmas, good sense is often hard to find. While there is a crude (even crass) commercial logic behind the phenomenon we now know as Black Friday, the on-going insanity of the world of fashion will remain a mystery for me. (If all my acquaintances immediately mutter: 'We noticed', I suppose I cannot blame them.)

The fashion trap may be one of the biggest confidence tricks in this era of consumerism and provides one explanation why so many people with no shortage of money are prepared to lay siege on high-end fashion houses and pay prices for goods whose value is based on little more than the perception of exclusivity.

Like it or not it is part of modern business and only the foolish investor would ignore the opportunities, so this week we are looking at Burberrys, the UK fashion house which produces clothing, beauty products and accessories.

The company has been around a lot longer than many suspect. Established in 1856, it has invented and patented gabardine, a breathable waterproof and hardwearing fabric. I have no strong evidence the intrepid explorer from the Dingle peninsula, Tom Crean, was sporting some Burberry gear in the South Atlantic but his boss, another Irishman, Ernest Shackleton is said to have kept sleet and snow at bay with his Burberry outerwear.

