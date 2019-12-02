Share Watch: 'Explosion' in diabetes presents a challenging opportunity for Novo

One sure way to get a 'demo' going is to pitch the interest of the sick against the profit motive of a multinational.

How many times in recent years have the streets outside Leinster House been thronged with angry sufferers from a variety of illnesses, claiming that a successful drug is their right, no matter what the producer of that drug wants to charge the State? Sometimes the claim of price-gauging on the part of pharma companies is spot on. Often it is widely short of the mark.

All in all it makes running a multinational chaotically difficult, as has been the case with the Danish pharma group Novo Nordisk, a pioneer in producing insulin and making life tolerable for diabetics. But there is a global obesity epidemic confronting the world and the only sure thing is that the demands for insulin will explode, testing the world's health budgets as never before.

Novo Nordisk (Novo) was created in 1989 through a merger of two Danish companies who had been at loggerheads since the 1920s. Following the merger, the Novo Nordisk Foundation was established and it controls 76pc of the group shares, giving it an iron-clad control and a protection against poor governance.

