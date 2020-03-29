Share Watch: EssilorLuxottica's a decent bet if good times come back into view

In the tabloid fondness for sensation, recent headlines have cast Microsoft's inspirational leader Bill Gates in the role of a mythical seer.

They claim that he predicted some five years ago that something like coronavirus would undo the global stock markets and would shut down great economies. But of course, Gates is far too smart to have suggested that anything like that is preordained. What he did say in 2015 at the height of the Ebola crisis in West Africa was that it was only a matter of luck that Ebola did not spread to the great cities of the world and if anything was going to kill 10 million people over coming decades it was more likely to be a virus than a war, "microbes not missiles".

Collapsing markets around the world have now shown the accuracy of his perception, but the world will sometime have to get back to what it does. We may not have a grip on normality just now, but the bad times will pass and the age-old practice of picking decent stocks into which our modest savings can be invested, will return.

In these better times, I fancy I may take another look at the Franco-Italian group EssilorLuxottica. This group was created after Europe's largest-ever cross-border merger between the French eye-glass producer Essilor International and the Italian group Luxottica, which makes and sells traditional glass frames.

The merged group has annual revenues of €17bn, and is valued by the market at €47bn, with a net profit of €1bn. Its brands include Ray-Ban, Oakley, Bulgari and Michael Kors.

The merger capped a half century of empire building by the Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio but has been bedevilled by a power struggle between both merged companies. Del Vecchio owns 36pc of the enlarged group and is its largest shareholder. Along with its branded products, Luxottica markets brands like Prada, Chanel and Ralph Lauren under license in its 7,000 shops trading under names like Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters and Pearle Vision. The French part of the merger is the giant Essilor, the world's largest maker of eyeglasses. It too has a number of brands like Varilux, the world's first to produce eyeglasses for near, long and intermediate vision.

While combining both companies should have been straightforward, the boss of Essilor, Hubert Sagniéres and Del Vecchio do not see eye-to-eye. The 83-year-old Del Vecchio still has an appetite for the cut and thrust of business. As a result early last year tension erupted over plans to hire a CEO. A truce was agreed by dividing out responsibilities between both companies until the end of 2021. To some observers the problem is a culture clash between the entrepreneurial spirit of Luxottica and the managerial one of Essilor.

A sign of the truce was that both sides agreed to acquire the Dutch eyewear retailer GrandVision for €7bn, with its 7,200 stores in 40 countries, mainly in Europe. Analysts are of the opinion that the deal has strategic merit, however it does carry regulatory risks and recently the EU launched an enquiry to be completed by July.

Last year things were further shaken up when it saw the arrival of a US activist fund Third Point. Since then the fund has naturally been muttering about poor governance and deadlocked board, and called for change obviously to suit them. The bitter governance row further alarmed some shareholders when it failed to have two new independent directors appointed to the board.

Apart from the difficulties at senior level in the company it is in a strong position with 15pc of the world market for spectacles and more than 50pc of the sun-glass market. Results for the half year saw revenue grow 7pc and strong free cash flow. In a sign of confidence it also saw the resumption of bolt-on acquisitions in Europe, Latin America, US and China.

EssilorLuxottica is a good company but with a price earnings multiple of 45, its shares are a bit rich.

Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit to buy any of the shares mentioned.

