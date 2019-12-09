Share Watch: Can the froth ever be blown off ever-growing Starbucks' coffee?

If Ol' Blue Eyes was still alive and crooning today, he could well have a follow-up hit with 'There's an awful lot of coffee shops in Brazil' - and not just there.

The coffee revolution seems to be everywhere: Canada, South Korea, China, Indonesia, the UK, Japan and most obviously in the United States. The big name behind this boom is Starbucks.

As you read this, 113 Starbucks coffee shops are already in Brazil. But nothing about Starbucks remains small for long, and big growth plans are in place for the biggest country in South America.

Nevertheless, it may take a while for Brazil to catch up with the 13,330 Starbucks outlets in the United States.

Given Starbucks operates in 27,340 locations in 78 countries, it is hard to fathom how the organisation started with one shop in Seattle less than 50 years ago.

Driven by CEO Howard Schultz, the company launched itself on the stock market in 1992, when it ran a mere 140 outlets and had revenues of only $73m.

Four years after its listing, Starbucks opened its first location outside the US in Tokyo, then the Philippines.

It entered the British market in 1998 following its acquisition of the UK-based Seattle Coffee Company. Since then it has not stopped expanding.

Today it has a presence around the world, selling coffee, smoothies, tea and baked goods and employing 290,000 people.

Along with the US, China is a priority market for Starbucks. The traditional tea-drinking Chinese appear to have developed a keen taste for coffee. However the company is facing stiff competition from China's recently listed Luckin Group.

Starbucks plans to increase its 3,600 cafés in China by 50pc, opening a new store every 15 hours. In Japan the group has taken control of its joint venture, buying out its partner.

Starbucks has not been without problems. A few years ago it faced difficulties when it was found to have been underpaying its tax. The EU, on investigation, ruled the company should pay €30m to the Dutch government in back taxes. Recently the European Court annulled that ruling.

The company last month faced accusations from a London-based human rights organisation, the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark. It alleged Starbucks (and many other global companies) had weak human rights provisions, lacked transparency and failed to identify and address issues.

The company disputed the assessment, noting that it had formal policies on human rights and zero tolerance of transgressions. It also expressed disappointment in the methodology applied by its critics.

Over the past decade, Starbucks' results have been impressive. Revenues have risen from $9bn to $27bn (€24.4bn), net income has soared from $390m to $3.6bn (€3.2bn), and the number of cafés has increasing by 60pc. In July the company raised its full-year earnings and revenue after more customers returned to its cafés in the US and China for pricier drinks.

Starbucks expects revenue will grow this year by 7pc. This optimism is reflected in the price of its shares, which currently trade above $86 (€78), below a five-year high of $99. Its market cap exceeds $100bn (€90.4bn). Investors who took a punt a decade ago when they were $8 a share and held them are a pretty happy bunch right now.

Profit margins are at 14pc with a chunky price earnings multiple of 30. Investors are impressed with new CEO Kevin Johnson, who has driven US sales, got new drinks quickly into stores, closed under-performing outlets and moved away from selling alcohol.

Starbucks shares are a bit toppy but worth consideration, given the firm's stellar performance.

Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit, to buy any share mentioned.

Irish Independent