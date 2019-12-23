Share Watch: Arnault can work his magic and give Tiffany some French bling

Spending more on stuff than it is worth is a traditional pleasure of the leisured classes, but it spills over into the spending patterns of normal, sensible folk once the first notes of 'Jingle Bells' are heard.

There are, of course, some companies for whom conspicuous consumption is a raison d'être, including the French company we are examining today, the multinational high-end luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) and its takeover of the US iconic jeweller Tiffany.

It is timely to throw the slide rule over LVMH because it has just consolidated its position in the 'flash' end of the market by acquiring arguably New York's most famous jeweller. The deal cost the French concern $16.6bn (€15bn).

The LVMH acquisition doubles its market share in the jewellery segment and propels it ahead of its major rival, the Swiss outfit Richemont, owner of Cartier and Van Cleef. In addition, adding Tiffany fits neatly into its jewellery portfolio and would give it critical mass and broaden its group of brands that includes Bulgari, the Italian jeweller. It would also give LVMH its first non-fashion American brand.

The Tiffany acquisition is the brain-child of Bernard Arnault, the driving force of LVMH. It is also one of his largest in four decades of voracious dealing. Arnault began his foray into the luxury sector when he bought an almost bankrupt textile group, transforming it into a high-end luxury powerhouse with 70 brands including such well-known names as Dior, Givenchy, LVMH and Moet Champagne.

The Tiffany deal reflects the difficulty of remaining independent at a time of consolidation. The acquisition also emphasises the divide between the top groups which have scale while the smaller brands, like Tiffany, struggle. LVMH sales last year were €47bn, more than 10 times that of Tiffany.

Arnault (70) is an interesting man. He is tall, slim, aloof and clever, and an accomplished pianist. However his ruthless approach to business has earned him the nickname "the wolf in cashmere".

Born in an industrial city in northern France, he first worked for the family construction business. In 1984 he paid a franc for a struggling textile group which also owned Christian Dior. He assured the government jobs would be preserved, but within five years most of the assets were sold and 8,000 workers were made redundant. In 1989 he engineered the takeover of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the Champagne and Cognac group Moet and Hennessy, taking a significant stake for himself. Today he is the third richest man in the world.

What is LVMH getting for its $16.6bn? Tiffany markets itself as an arbiter of good taste, specialising in jewellery. The 182-year-old company also sells fragrances, watches and leather goods.

The company makes 60pc of its elegant jewellery in the US and Thailand, outsourcing the remainder. It sells its products in its 320 shops located on the best high streets. Revenue in the past year was $4.4bn, jewellery contributing to over 90pc of total revenues. Regionally the Americas market is Tiffany's most important. Its shares traded as low as $73 earlier this year and LVMH's bid of $135 a share was welcomed by investors.

LVMH is paying 17 times Tiffany's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation which is pricey and cannot be justified by cost savings. However, Arnault didn't become the richest man in Europe for nothing.

Since it bought Bulgari in 2015 sales have doubled and profits increased fivefold. The same could happen with Tiffany unless conspicuous consumption goes out of fashion. LVMH shares are worth having, but right now they are a bit expensive.

Nothing in this section should be taken as a recommendation, either explicit or implicit to buy any of the shares mentioned.

Irish Independent