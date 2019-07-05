Share a beer: Budweiser's Asian IPO set to raise $9.8bn
BUDWEISER maker Anheuser-Busch is set to raise as much as $9.8bn (€8.6bn) from the biggest IPO of the year so far, when it lists its Asia business in Hong Kong later this month.
The drinks manufacturer will offer 1.63 billion shares in its Asia arm - Budweiser Brewing Company APAC - priced at $40-$47HK (€4.50-€5.30).
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The largest brewer in the region by retail sales, Budweiser APAC also makes Becks and Stella Artois.
The IPO could help the brewer in China, as it seeks a bigger share of the world's largest market for beer. Jan Craps, chief executive officer of Budweiser APAC, confirmed at a press conference in Hong Kong Thursday that it will give parent company AB InBev more flexibility to seek local partners.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent