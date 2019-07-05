Business World

Share a beer: Budweiser's Asian IPO set to raise $9.8bn

From left to right, Frank Wang, executive director, general counsel and joint company secretary of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd., Jan Craps, chief executive officer of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, Guilherme Castellan, chief financial officer of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, and Hedi Li, head of investor relationship of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd

BUDWEISER maker Anheuser-Busch is set to raise as much as $9.8bn (€8.6bn) from the biggest IPO of the year so far, when it lists its Asia business in Hong Kong later this month.

The drinks manufacturer will offer 1.63 billion shares in its Asia arm - Budweiser Brewing Company APAC - priced at $40-$47HK (€4.50-€5.30).

The largest brewer in the region by retail sales, Budweiser APAC also makes Becks and Stella Artois.

The IPO could help the brewer in China, as it seeks a bigger share of the world's largest market for beer. Jan Craps, chief executive officer of Budweiser APAC, confirmed at a press conference in Hong Kong Thursday that it will give parent company AB InBev more flexibility to seek local partners.

