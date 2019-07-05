Share a beer: Budweiser's Asian IPO set to raise $9.8bn

The drinks manufacturer will offer 1.63 billion shares in its Asia arm - Budweiser Brewing Company APAC - priced at $40-$47HK (€4.50-€5.30).

The largest brewer in the region by retail sales, Budweiser APAC also makes Becks and Stella Artois.

The IPO could help the brewer in China, as it seeks a bigger share of the world's largest market for beer. Jan Craps, chief executive officer of Budweiser APAC, confirmed at a press conference in Hong Kong Thursday that it will give parent company AB InBev more flexibility to seek local partners.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent