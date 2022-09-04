Shanghai's Yangshan port halts operations as typhoon strengthens

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Shanghai's major container port of Yangshan has suspended terminal operations as Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the east China coast, state media CCTV reported, citing the local maritime authority.

The authority has raised its emergency response level while it readies measures against Hinnamnor, which has strengthened into a super typhoon with a maximum wind force of 52 meters per second, according to data from the China Meteorological Administration.

Ningbo city and Zhoushan city in nearby Zhejiang province will close schools on Monday because of the typhoon, according to statements from the local governments.

Ningbo has also activated its highest level of emergency response, CCTV said.

The typhoon is tracking northward toward South Korea and western Japan.

Based on its current trajectory, it's unlikely that Hinnamnor will make landfall in Zhejiang or nearby areas, CCTV said, citing the latest forecast, although China's east coast is likely to be struck by heavy winds and rain over the next three days.

The typhoon has affected airline arrivals and departures in the nearby Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.

Japan Airlines said that so far on Sunday it had cancelled 78 flights, affecting 3,930 passengers, while ANA Holdings halted 27 flights, affecting 1,280 people.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau also warned of extremely heavy rain in some areas and that vessels sailing in the north of the island should be on their guard.