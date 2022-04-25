Shanghai fences in housing blocks in bid to contain Covid-19 outbreak

A worker in a protective suit measures the body temperature of a woman during a vaccination session against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for elderly people, at a community health service centre in Fengxian district of Shanghai, China April 21, 2022. Picture taken April 21, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Workers in protective suits keep watch on a street during lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Aly Song/Reuters

Shanghai authorities battling an outbreak of Covid-19 have erected fences outside apartment blocks, sparking fresh public outcry over a lockdown that has forced much of the city’s 25 million people indoors.

Images of white hazmat suit-clad workers sealing entrances of housing blocks and closing off entire streets with two metre-tall green fencing went viral on social media, prompting questions and complaints from residents.

“This is so disrespectful of the rights of the people inside, using metal barriers to enclose them like domestic animals,” said one user on social media platform Weibo.

One video showed residents shouting from balconies at workers trying to set up fencing before relenting and taking it away. Other videos showed people trying to pull fences down.

Many of the fences were erected around compounds designated “sealed areas” – buildings where at least one person tested positive for Covid-19, meaning residents are forbidden from leaving their front doors.

It was not clear what prompted authorities to resort to fencing. A notice dated Saturday from one local authority shared online said it was imposing “hard quarantine” in some areas.

The Shanghai government did not respond to a request for comment.

China’s most populous city and most important economic hub is battling the country’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak with a policy that forces all positive cases into quarantine centres.

The lockdown, which for many residents has lasted over three weeks, has fuelled frustration over access to food and medical care, lost wages, family separation and quarantine conditions.

It has also hit the world’s second-largest economy, with factory production disrupted by snarled supply chains and difficulties faced by locked-down residents returning to work.

Shanghai is carrying out daily citywide Covid-19 tests and accelerating transfer of positive cases to central facilities to eradicate virus transmission outside quarantine areas.

Authorities have also transferred entire communities, including uninfected people, saying they need to disinfect their homes, according to residents and social media posts.