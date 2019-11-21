Service shines in Qatar's smaller Dreamliner cabin

Qatar Airways has been pushing hard in recent times to capture a slice of the Irish business travel market, with morning or afternoon flights from Dublin to its Hamad International hub in Doha. It's a crowded market - with stiff competition from regional rivals Emirates and Etihad, and with Turkish Airlines still aiming to put on a third daily service from Dublin to its new, giant hub in Istanbul.

Qatar has something of an edge with its revolutionary QSuite - whose walls can be converted into a mini-office for travelling groups - which has won a slew of international awards.

Unfortunately, for now it's only available on a limited number of its fleet, including the Airbus A350s - and the Dublin route is served by Boeing 787 Dreamliner workhorses. But does size matter? Maybe not. The one advantage of the smaller aircraft is better service, with just 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy.

The frills - such as the QSuite and even an onboard bar - aren't to be found, but the cabin is more intimate, with seats in the 1-2-1 reverse herringbone formation you'll now find on many carriers.

