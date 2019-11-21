Service shines in Qatar's smaller Dreamliner cabin
Business travel
Qatar Airways has been pushing hard in recent times to capture a slice of the Irish business travel market, with morning or afternoon flights from Dublin to its Hamad International hub in Doha. It's a crowded market - with stiff competition from regional rivals Emirates and Etihad, and with Turkish Airlines still aiming to put on a third daily service from Dublin to its new, giant hub in Istanbul.
Qatar has something of an edge with its revolutionary QSuite - whose walls can be converted into a mini-office for travelling groups - which has won a slew of international awards.
Unfortunately, for now it's only available on a limited number of its fleet, including the Airbus A350s - and the Dublin route is served by Boeing 787 Dreamliner workhorses. But does size matter? Maybe not. The one advantage of the smaller aircraft is better service, with just 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy.
The frills - such as the QSuite and even an onboard bar - aren't to be found, but the cabin is more intimate, with seats in the 1-2-1 reverse herringbone formation you'll now find on many carriers.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The big plus of the Middle Eastern carriers is the service - forget the politeness or plain indifference you'll find on many Western carriers.
With a small cabin, food service is fast, so there's more time to work or just get much-needed sleep. For the best cuisine, go local - typically meze plates and other Middle Eastern dishes. There's a range of wines, too, if you need a tipple.
Seats are lie-flat, with direct aisle access. If travelling solo, go for the single option by the windows.
Middle seats have no overhead bins to accentuate space, which might be a problem on a full flight. Seat storage is excellent. There's enough room by your side for a small laptop or large tablet and there's a small tray which - just about - fitted in my size 11 shoes. There's also room for a passport and phone in the armrest cubby hole. Screens are 17 inches, with more than 3,000 hours of entertainment on its Oryx One system, plus Wi-Fi is available for a small fee (a bugbear of mine - I don't pay and try to remain in radio silence on board).
Oryx One is a database of entertainment, but I found it a tad tricky to navigate (the kind of tech that needs a teenager to work).
And, as with all foreign carriers, a slew of PA announcements in various languages eats into viewing time.
Business class has just two loos - not great when some passengers from the main cabin sneak in - so that's a minus point. A good plus are the business class pyjamas, usually reserved for first class passengers by many airlines. Made by London's White Company, they're light, comfortable and perfect if you want to try out the lie-flat bed and get some rest.
Amenity kits are good-quality, made by Italian bag company Bric's.
They contain a small range of Italian facial products, but you'll need to visit the loo (hopefully avoiding any queues) to grab a dental kit. Doha's airport hasn't got the gargantuan lounges of Dubai, but they are comfortable, with plenty of seating - but do book ahead as showers are scarce. With 150-plus destinations from Doha, Qatar is a good option for Asia-Pacific connections (Kuala Lumpur/Bangkok/Delhi/Mumbai/Sydney in one to two hours).
Indo Business