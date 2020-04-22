Seoul searching: South Korea exports down 27pc due to virus

Cargo: Containers pile up at the Uiwang Inland Container Depot in Uiwang, South Korea. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

South Korean exports plunged nearly 27pc in the first 20 days of April as the coronavirus health crisis paralysed global manufacturing activity and crushed consumer demand.

The worst may be yet to come with many of the country's top trading partners still in lockdowns to contain the virus' spread. Monthly trade data from Asia's fourth-largest economy is considered a bellwether for world trade as it is the first to be released among major exporting nations.

Shipments fell 26.9pc from a year earlier - sharply reversing 9.3pc growth in March - while imports sank 18.6pc, the Korea Customs Service data showed.

A breakdown showed that overseas sales of semiconductors, the nation's top-selling item, tumbled almost 15pc.

Reuters

Irish Independent