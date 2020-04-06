Young people who do not live with their parents should be released from lockdown to return to work, according to a study by a top UK academic. The report was published as Austria became the first European country to lay plans for exiting the shutdown.

Andrew Oswald of the University of Warwick advocated in a research paper published yesterday that the return to work of people aged between 20 and 30 would lead to "substantial economic and societal benefits without enormous health costs to the country".

Even as the Covid-19 death toll continues to rise across the world, attention is already turning to how economies will restart after the deep freeze in which they have place ends.

Much of Europe and America, along with some Asian countries, is now locked down and many people are moving from the payrolls of their employer to those of the State. That includes more than a third of a million people here in Ireland.

Professor Oswald wrote that "unless some corrective action is taken", the 2.6 million young Britons working in the private sector were "likely to be extremely harshly affected, financially, when compared to employees in the public sector".

With a death rate in the cohort of 0.03pc and the critical-care rate at 0.06pc, Professor Oswald notes that the release "would not be costless".

"There would be tragic cases; in the current situation there is no riskless way forward. But the proposed policy's effects would be far, far smaller than those from any general release of the population," he wrote.

