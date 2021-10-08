Senate strikes deal to lift US debt-ceiling – for now

Senate leaders pulled the US from the brink of default with a deal for a short-term debt ceiling increase. The agreement pushes further debate on the matter back two months when it will re-emerge in the middle of an already packed congressional agenda.

The plan reached between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and GOP counterpart Mitch McConnell would raise the statutory debt ceiling by $480bn (€415bn), according to a Senate aide. The amount would allow the Treasury to meet obligations through to December 3, the same day the current short-term government spending bill runs out.

“We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through to early December,” Mr Schumer said on the Senate floor yesterday.

The news added fuel to a rally in stocks. The S&P 500 Index headed for its biggest three-day advance since April as the risk of an economically devastating tightening in fiscal policy receded for now.

Mr Schumer said he hoped it would get a vote as soon as yesterday, but made a procedural motion that would set up votes on the debt limit over the weekend. That schedule could be expedited with consent from all 100 senators. But opposition to the deal by former President Donald Trump, who continues to hold sway over parts of the GOP caucus, could trigger an objection from one or more Republican senators, despite Mr McConnell’s support.

The bill would also have to be passed in the House, which like the Senate is scheduled to be out of session next week. However, House members could be called back to Washington on 72 hours’ notice.

The announced deal comes after weeks of partisan brinkmanship over how to raise the debt ceiling, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned would be breached around October 18 without legislative action.

While the agreement averts an immediate crisis, it means the partisan battle over the debt will again be on the calendar just as Congress will be confronting the deadline to keep the government open, with regular fiscal-year funding running out.

Democrats are also likely at that time to be trying to get an infrastructure bill and a massive tax and spending plan through the House and Senate, with their slim majorities.

That could be politically perilous for Democratic lawmakers still sharply divided over President Joe Biden’s $4trn worth of economic plans – particularly for moderates in swing states who worry about the overall cost.

By synchronising the next debt ceiling date and the shutdown cliff, Congress is more likely to be able to address them both in a single piece of legislation.

Such a bill could include a top-line spending level agreement for fiscal 2022 that addresses GOP demands for higher defence spending, thereby allowing full-year appropriations bills to be included.

Mr McConnell first offered the deal on Wednesday and leaders negotiated the details into yesterday. On the Senate floor, he said Republicans still want to force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling in December using a process known as reconciliation, which would leave Republicans entirely removed from the process – and from any political fallout.