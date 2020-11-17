Second vaccine and bank M&A lift stocks

Recovery: Pat McCann of Dalata, the hotel operator was up 7.45pc on Dublin’s Euronext exchange after the positive vaccine news. Photo: Mark Condren

Hostelworld was among the biggest gainers in Dublin as the latest positive vaccine news lifted markets.

The travel platform has been one of the Irish shares worst hit by the pandemic, but rose almost 9pc yesterday and are up 46pc on the week. It followed analysts at broker Peel Hunt classing the company an “attractive takeover target” given its “low share price and the scope for profits to recover”.

Hotel operator Dalata (+7.45pc) was the next biggest riser on Dublin’s Euronext exchange in percentage terms.

At €0.836 a share, Hostelworld remains around 40pc down on the price a year ago. In cash terms the rising market lifted Bank of Ireland (+6.53pc) and AIB (+4.25pc) most strongly – in line with banks across the euro area, boosted by BBVA’s sale of its US arm and the positive vaccine news .

The vaccine data from drugmaker Moderna lifted shares across Europe, bolstering hopes of a swift economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels, offsetting concerns over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Moderna Inc reported its experimental vaccine is 94.5pc effective in preventing Covid-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial.

Pfizer and German drugmker BioNTech SE made a similar announcement on November 9. British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, which is yet to release results from its late-stage vaccine trials, fell 1pc.

In London cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc (+13.5pc) was the top riser.

"This (vaccine news) is more evidence that an end to the pandemic is on the horizon and that the economy can eventually reopen without fears of further lockdowns," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, a Nashville, Tennessee investment research firm.

Bank stocks also gained following news that PNC Financial Services Group Inc would buy the US business of Spanish lender BBVA for $11.6bn in cash.



