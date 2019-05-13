Second Chinese car company seeks to buy stake in Daimler

China's BAIC Group is seeking to buy a stake of up to 5pc in Daimler as a way to secure its investment in Chinese Mercedes-Benz manufacturing company Beijing Benz Automotive, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BAIC, which is ranked as China's fourth or fifth-largest carmaker, informed Daimler of its intention to buy a 4-5pc stake in the German maker of Mercedes-Benz cars earlier this year, two of the three sources said. State-owned BAIC has asked local authorities in Beijing to support a 4-5pc stake purchase, two of these sources said.

