SEC requests show regulator is poring over Elon Musk’s Twitter bid

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being asked to explain his Twitter stake by regulators

The US Securities and Exchange Commission sent a query last month to Elon Musk over how he disclosed his major stake in Twitter in the clearest signal yet that the Wall Street regulator is scrutinising his efforts to buy the social network.

The SEC requested information from Mr Musk about the timing of his disclosure and the type of filing he made, according to a letter dated April 4.

The regulator asked why it “does not appear to have been made within the required 10 days from the date of acquisition as required”.

Mr Musk disclosed on April 4 that he acquired more than 9pc in the company, a week later than regulations allow.

He also used a filing typically reserved for passive investors. He has since embarked on a highly-public takeover bid.

The letter from the SEC’s mergers and acquisitions office is focused on a form that investors must file when they accumulate more than 5pc of a company.

Mr Musk’s filing announcing his Twitter stake indicated that the billionaire crossed the threshold on March 14 and he initially did so on a form 13G for passive investors, rather than the filing for activist investors.

The scrutiny comes as SEC Chair Gary Gensler has been pressing to tighten rules for how investors must disclose they’ve taken a major stake in a company.

The SEC chief has called for more transparency, and earlier this year proposed cutting the maximum time that an investor has to reveal they’d taken a significant position.

Over the years the SEC has repeatedly sparred with the Tesla chief executive officer.

It was already investigating whether he and his brother violated insider trading rules when selling shares in the electric automaker late last year, something Mr Musk has denied.

He’s also fighting the regulator in court over his infamous tweet that he had secured funding to take Tesla private.

The manner in which Mr Musk disclosed his Twitter stake is also the subject of several investor lawsuits.