SEC puts brake on US flotations by Chinese firms to protect investors

The US Securities and Exchange Commission, responding to Beijing’s clampdown on private industry, has halted initial public offerings of Chinese companies until they boost disclosures of risks posed to shareholders.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the Chinese government’s recent actions, including its announcement of enhanced security reviews of firms seeking foreign listings, are “relevant to US investors”.

He said he’s asked the SEC staff to seek additional disclosures from Chinese firms before signing off on their registration statements to sell stock.

“I believe such disclosures are crucial to informed investment decision-making and are at the heart of the SEC’s mandate to protect investors in US capital markets,” Mr Gensler said in a Friday statement.

China’s crackdown, including banning a swath of private education companies from making profits, has triggered a dramatic sell-off in shares as investors reassess how far the government will go in tightening its grip on the economy.

Losses in Chinese tech and education stocks have surpassed $1trn since February. Meanwhile, the SEC has faced intense pressure from Capitol Hill to increase scrutiny of Chinese companies as shares of Didi Global Inc have plunged following its US IPO this month.

Right after the listing, China announced it was conducting a security review and restricting the ride-sharing company from adding new customers. US lawmakers have urged the SEC to investigate Didi to find out whether the company knew what steps China was considering and failed to disclose those risks to US investors.

Chinese companies listing in New York have been a lucrative source of revenue for Wall Street banks that underwrite the deals.

This year is already the second-best on record for such listings, with companies raising at least $15.7bn – more than the entire amount in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

But China proposed new rules earlier this month requiring that nearly all companies seeking to list overseas undergo a cybersecurity review, a move that would significantly enhance its oversight.

That tighter grip has thrown a wrench into the listing plans of many Chinese start-ups, roughly 70, which have flocked to the US for its deeper capital markets, more streamlined listing processes and broader investor base.

